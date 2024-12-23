As millions travel for the holidays to be with family and friends, many people may need a last minute grocery store run whether it's to make an extra batch of Christmas cookies or ingredients to add one more appetizer to your Christmas dinner menu.
Plenty of retailers will be open on Christmas Eve and some larger chains will have adjusted holiday hours on Christmas day.
Check out the full list below and be sure to confirm your local store hours that may vary by location.
What grocery stores are open on Christmas Eve?
Costco
The wholesale club is open on Christmas Eve from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm.
Click here to check your local club hours.
Whole Foods
According to the store's website, most stores are open on Christmas Eve with modified hours. Check your local store page for more details.
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's will be open on Dec. 24 until 5 p.m. local time.
Walmart
The stores will close at 6 p.m. local time, the company told USA TODAY.
Kroger
Most stores will be open until 9:00 pm on Christmas Eve. Pharmacies will close at 4:00 pm.
Grocery stores under the Kroger umbrella include: Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, Smith’s Food and Drug.
Target
On Christmas Eve, stores will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
BJ's Wholesale
The big box retailer is open 8 am - 6 pm on Christmas Eve.
Sam's Club
Stores will be open until 6 pm.
What grocery stores are open on Christmas?
Costco: Closed.
Kroger: Closed.
Sam's Club: Closed.
Target: Target stores will be closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, but guests can shop Target 24/7 on Target.com and the Target app for Order Pickup or Delivery after the holiday.
Trader Joe's: Closed.
Walmart: Closed.
Whole Foods: Closed.