A sailor who was rescued after weeks lost at sea and survived largely off of ketchup will be back on the water in no time thanks to Heinz.

The ketchup producer heard about Elvis Francois' story of survival and offered to get him a new state-of-the-art boat.

Heinz initially posted a "digital message in a bottle" on Valentine's Day in hopes that the power of social media could help track Francois down.

On Monday, the company announced on social media that they made contact with Francois -- located in the Caribbean on the island of Dominica -- thanks to some local reporters.

A representative for Heinz confirmed to "Good Morning America" that they were able to "discuss the best way to help support him and his family" and "are working out the logistical details of gifting him his new boat."

The message in a bottle Instagram post reached nearly 5 million users and garnered over 4,000 likes, which was a record for the brand, the representative told "GMA."

As of time of publication, there were no additional details on the size, brand or value of the new vessel.

In December, while Francois was working on repairs for his boat near the Dutch part of the island in Saint Martin, he was pulled out to sea, according to ABC News New York City station WABC. The Colombian Navy eventually rescued Francois after 24 days aboard the boat that had the word "help" carved into the hull in the northwest of Colombia's Puerto Bolívar.

The sailor told Colombian authorities that he "lacked the navigational knowledge to return to shore" and explained that he survived off of a bottle of ketchup, stock cubes mixed with water, and garlic powder.