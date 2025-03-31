Hershey is bringing a sweet dose of nostalgia to Gen Z and Millennials with its latest flavor collaboration.
The company announced Monday that its unexpected new crossover -- Hershey's Kisses Cinnamon Toast Crunch -- is now available at retailers nationwide.
"The iconic Hershey's Kisses is entering its bold era with this legendary collab, that's just as fun as it is tasty," the company said in a press release. "When smooth white creme meets swirls of cinnamon sugar and graham-flavored cookie bits, tastebuds will be delighted with a blast of bold Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavors and an exhilarating crunch. One bite of the creamy, crispy and cinnamon-sugary goodness, and you'll be hooked."
In the release, Katie DeCapria, senior brand manager at The Hershey Company, noted the rise of unexpected flavor collaborations and how the brand is embracing the trend.
"Unexpected crossovers are having a moment, and we're delivering a Hershey's Kisses flavor combo no one saw coming -- but everyone will want to try," DeCapria said in a statement. "Hershey's Kisses have always been a go-to for sweet moments, and now, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavor will make memories even more unforgettable."
Brandon Tyrrell, marketing communications manager at General Mills, echoed that excitement, calling the collaboration a natural fit.
"Cinnamon Toast Crunch is a favorite in the cereal aisle, and we're always looking for ways to bring our iconic taste to other places our consumers love," Tyrrell said in a statement. "The new Hershey's Kisses Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavored candies are the perfect pairing we know fans and families will enjoy while hanging out or on-the-go."
According to Hershey, the new flavored Kisses are available in 9-ounce bags for a limited time, so fans should stock up while they last.
"Grab a bag (or five) before they disappear...because FOMO is real, and these definitely won't last," the company said in its press release Monday.
Hershey has been on a roll with exciting collaborations this year. Along with its cereal-flavored treat, the brand also recently launched a chocolate doughnut collection with Krispy Kreme and introduced Butterbeer-flavored Hershey's Kisses, inspired by the Harry Potter franchise and Universal Studios' Butterbeer Season.