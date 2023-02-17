Make your favorite sushi at home even easier using an ice cube tray.

While it's not the traditional method for makizushi -- aka maki or sushi rolls made with rice, fish and nori -- this at-home method is a simplified technique to get a bite-sized shape without enlisting a bamboo sushi rolling mat.

Deimante Dabravolskis, the Austin-based food blogger behind the @dliciouslyinspired TikTok account, shared her strategy with "Good Morning America" below.

Dabravolskis said she didn't use exact measurements for every ingredient, at times using a potato grater to achieve the perfect size.

Ingredients

Thinly sliced cucumber strips

Thinly sliced smoked salmon

Thinly sliced sushi-grade tuna, or other fish of choice

Cream cheese

Thinly sliced avocado

1 packet of microwavable sushi rice

1/2 tablespoon black sesame seeds, optional

Sprinkle of crunchy onions or tempura flakes

Spicy mayo: 1 tablespoon mayo, 1 teaspoon sriracha, 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil



Directions



Start by lining an ice cube tray with plastic wrap and press each section down so you can assemble the ingredients. Set that aside.



Make sushi rice either with the microwave bag or your own method and mix with some black sesame seeds. Set aside to cool.



To assemble, layer fillings inside the ice cube tray; they do not have to be in a particular order. (As Dabravolskis noted, "On some of them I did cucumber, then smoked salmon, avocado, dollop of cream cheese -- you can make your own variations.")



Once all layered, add the sushi rice to each area and gently press down to flatten the rice.



Carefully, add a tray or cutting board over the ice cube tray and then flip it over. Remove the tray and the plastic wrap slowly. (If pieces fall over, don't worry, Dabravolskis said. "Just fix it -- it's not the end of the world!")



Add crispy onions or tempura flakes and drizzle on spicy mayo (mix the 3 ingredients listed above for that).

