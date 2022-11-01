Julie Powell, best known as a food writer and the inspiration behind the 2009 movie "Julie & Julia," has died at the age of 49.

Her husband, Eric Powell, confirmed to The New York Times on Tuesday that the author died of a cardiac arrest on Oct. 26 at their home in Olivebridge, New York.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Julie Powell attends the world premiere of Julie & Julia at Ziegfeld Theatre, July 30, 2009, in New York.

Powell gained popularity in the early 2000s as the online food blogger behind the ambitious project aimed at cooking every recipe in one of the most principal cookbooks, Julia Child's 1961 "Mastering the Art of French Cooking."

Powell chronicled her journey of tackling all 524 recipes of the famed cookbook.

She went on to write the bestselling book "Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen" based on the blog project.

Jonathan Wenk/Columbia Pictures Meryl Streep as "Julia Child" in Columbia Pictures' Julie & Julia.

In 2009, the movie "Julie & Julia" was released, starring Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Stanley Tucci and Chris Messina. The biographical film follows the life of chef Julia Child in the 1950s, the early years of her career, and modern-day New Yorker Julie Powell, who is frustrated with her life, but soon finds a larger purpose when she decides to conquer 524 of Child's recipes in 365 days.

The movie clocked in nearly $129.5 million at the box office.

Powell's writing was witty, at times self-deprecating and famously unpretentious while she was in the kitchen. She was one of the first to pioneer the now-ubiquitous "relatable" online food blog.