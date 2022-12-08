Renowned chef Kardea Brown recently shared with "GMA3" some of her favorite recipes for holiday desserts.

Brown is currently the host of Food Network's "Delicious Miss Brown" and is the author behind the brand new cookbook, "The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family with Over 100 Recipes."

She is of Gullah/Geechee descent and created the pop-up New Gullah Supper Club, where the menu pays homage to the dishes her grandmother and mother passed down to her.

Check out her two recipes below and try recreating them yourself.

My Favorite Red Velvet Cake

For the cake

Nonstick cooking spray

2 3/4 cups cake flour

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, plus more for dusting pans

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup buttermilk, at room temperature

2 tablespoons red food coloring

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons white vinegar

2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

3 large eggs, at room temperature

For the frosting

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

12 ounces cream cheese, softened

3 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar, plus more, if needed

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 tablespoons heavy cream, as needed

1/2 cup finely chopped pecans, for garnish (optional)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Spray two 9-inch cake pans well with nonstick cooking spray, dust with cocoa powder, line the bottoms of the pans with parchment paper, and set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt and set aside. In a small bowl, stir together the buttermilk, food coloring, vanilla, and vinegar and set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, or in a large bowl with a hand mixer, beat the granulated sugar, oil, and butter on high speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Scrape the bottom of the bowl with a rubber spatula and briefly beat again to ensure everything is combined.

Alternately add the flour mixture and the buttermilk mixture in three parts and mix on medium speed until everything is combined. Divide the batter evenly between the two prepared pans, using a large offset spatula or knife to smooth the top. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the middle of the cakes comes out clean, 20 to 30 minutes. Cool completely in the pan, 20 to 30 minutes.

Making the Frosting

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, or in a large bowl with a hand mixer, beat the butter and salt on high speed for 1 minute. Add the cream cheese and beat until combined and fluffy, about 1 minute. With the mixer on medium speed, beat in the confectioners' sugar in 3 additions until combined. Beat in the vanilla until combined. If the frosting is too stiff, beat in the heavy cream, as needed.

When the cake is completely cool, level the top of each layer with a bread knife. Place one layer on a cake turntable or plate and spread about a third of the frosting evenly on top, using a large offset spatula or knife. Place the second layer on top and use the remaining frosting to cover the top and sides of the cake. Sprinkle with pecans, if using.

Hummingbird Sheet Cake

For the cake

Nonstick cooking spray

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for the pan

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 cups granulated sugar

1 1/2 cups canola oil

1 cup sweetened coconut flakes

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 large eggs

3 very ripe large bananas, mashed (1 1/2 to 2 cups)

8-ounce can crushed pineapple

1 cup pecans, toasted and chopped

For the frosting

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

3 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 to 2 tablespoons heavy cream, as needed

Dried pineapple rings for garnish (optional)

1/4 cup finely chopped pecans, for garnish (optional)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Spray a 9-by-13-inch metal pan with nonstick cooking spray and dust the inside lightly with flour, knocking the excess out.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, and nutmeg.

In a separate medium bowl, beat together the granulated sugar, oil, coconut, vanilla, eggs, banana, and pineapple.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and whisk until completely combined.

Fold in the pecans.

Pour the batter in the prepared pan.

Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean or the cake bounces back when lightly pressed with a finger, 30 to 35 minutes.

Allow to cool for 30 minutes.

Transfer from the pan to a wire rack and cool completely.

Once completely cooled, level the top using a serrated knife.

To make the frosting

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, or in a large bowl with a hand mixer, beat the butter and salt on high speed for 1 minute. Add the cream cheese and beat until combined and fluffy, about 1 minute. With the mixer on medium speed, beat in the confectioners' sugar in 3 batches until combined. Beat in the vanilla until combined. If the frosting is too stiff, beat in the heavy cream, as needed.