Lunchables is dropping out of school cafeterias after Kraft Heinz determined "demand did not meet our targets."
The Chicago-based food conglomerate confirmed to ABC News Tuesday that two versions of its grab-and-go meal kits will no longer be part of the USDA-run National School Lunch Program.
"While many school administrators were excited to have these options, the demand did not meet our targets," Kraft Heinz told ABC News in an emailed statement. "Lunchables products are not available in schools this year and we hope to revisit at a future date."
Sales of those two products were less than 1% of overall Lunchables sales, "so business impact is negligible," the company said.
The NSLP compliant Turkey & Cheddar Cracker Stackers and Extra Cheesy Pizza Lunchables came under fire earlier this year from advocacy group Consumer Reports due to the heavily processed nature of ingredients and high levels of sodium.
Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports, applauded the news in a press release, reiterating that lunches "with concerning levels of sodium," and "have no place on the school lunch menu."
Kraft Heinz initially updated the contents of the two products to include more protein and meet USDA standards, but the lack of demand in schools showed an insignificant impact on the brand portfolio and the company said it will "explore new sales channels."
The company previously told ABC News that "all Lunchables products meet strict safety standards set by government agencies" adding that "none of the food they tested exceeded any legal or regulatory limits."
A nutritionist and toxicologist previously interviewed by ABC News said the Consumer Report analysis reinforced an existing body of research showing that pre-packaged lunch foods contain highly processed foods and high levels of sodium, each associated with health risks.
Many of the lunch kits reviewed by Consumer Reports earlier this year were high in sodium, ranging from 460 to 740 milligrams per serving.
The daily recommended sodium intake guidelines for children ages 4 to 8 years old is less than 1,500 milligrams, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services states.
"In my clinical expertise, we want to see more nutrient-dense plant-forward options in schools, particularly ones with minimal added sugars, saturated fats, and added salts," Registered Dietitian Maya Feller told ABC News. "The high sodium content is definitely of concern, especially from a young age. The health risks associated with high and chronic consumption of added salts are well documented."