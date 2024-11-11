What better way to serve up kindness than with free doughnuts?
World Kindness Day deal: A dozen glazed doughnuts free at Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme announced it will be celebrating World Kindness Day on Nov. 13 by giving the first 500 guests at each shop a free Original Glazed Dozen, no purchase required.
The Charlotte-based confectionery hopes this will inspire customers to spread kindness by sharing the free treats with others.
"World Kindness Day is a reminder that we can all make a positive impact in people’s lives, including through small gestures like sharing a sweet treat. We hope that each dozen Original Glazed doughnuts we give away enables and inspires many dozens of small acts of kindness," Dave Skena, the Global Chief Brand Officer, said in a statement.
New Thanksgiving pies doughnut collection at Krispy Kreme
Last week, Krispy Kreme added four new flavors to amplify "the season of sharing joy and gratitude" with Thanksgiving pie-inspired pastries that are available now through Nov. 28.
Chocolate Silk Pie Doughnut: an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with chocolate buttercreme and chocolate curls.
Lemon Creme Pie Doughnut: an unglazed shell doughnut filled with lemon pie filling, dipped in lemon yellow icing and graham crunch, topped with meringue buttercreme dollop.
Blueberry Crisp Doughnut: an unglazed shell doughnut with blueberry filling, dipped in blueberry icing and streusel topping.
Apple Crumble Doughnut: an unglazed shell doughnut with apple pie filling, topped with pie crust buttercreme and cinnamon cookie crumb topping.