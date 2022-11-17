Taco Bell fans voted and the fast food chain listened -- and now the vintage Enchirito is coming back to the menu for a limited time.

The soft flour tortilla is loaded with seasoned beef, beans and diced onions, then rolled and covered with a classic red enchilada sauce and topped with shredded and melted cheddar cheese.

Taco Bell The Enchirito from Taco Bell.

The Enchirito is available nationwide for $3.79 through Nov. 30.

In addition to bringing back a throwback fan-favorite, Taco Bell also announced this week that it was adding two new offerings that expand on its popular Nacho Fries.

The new 7-Layer Nacho Fries are piled high with black beans, diced tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, warm nacho cheese sauce, creamy chipotle sauce, shredded cheeses, seasoned beef and topped with "revamped" guacamole.

Taco Bell 7-Layer Nacho Fries from Taco Bell.

The "revamped" guacamole is made with real Hass avocados, tomatoes and onions. Plus, it's an American Vegetarian Association certified vegan menu item.

The second upgraded item hitting Taco Bell menus is the new Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries, which the fast food chain said takes notes from the Grilled Cheese Burrito.

The fries are topped with grilled marinated steak, warm nacho cheese sauce and a drizzle of creamy chipotle sauce, then finished with a blend of mozzarella, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses. The whole concoction is then grilled to make the cheese on top melty and golden brown.