Nothing says fall quite like a nice, warm, hearty bowl of Italian pasta. So why not make a delicious meal the whole family will love by an International restaurateur and Michelin award-winning chef?
Chef Joe Isidori of New York City's Arthur & Sons dropped by "GMA3" recently to cook up one of his delicious pasta dishes.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Chef Isidori's Country-Style Rigatoni
Ingredients:
1 lb. rigatoni, pre-cooked and kept warm
1/2 cup sliced garlic
1/2 cup chopped Spanish onion
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 bunch broccoli rabe, chopped
1 small can white beans with liquid
1/2 cup bacon, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
1 cup chicken stock
2 tbsps. butter
1/2 cup pecorino romano
1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
Small block of parmigiano reggiano block for shaving
Directions:
Render bacon in a sauté pan until browned.
Add garlic, onion, and extra virgin olive oil and sauté until browned.
Add beans with their liquid to the skillet and bring to a boil.
To the sauté pan add the broccoli rabe, chicken stock and pepper flakes. Once the broccoli rabe is cooked and softened, add pasta and butter. Toss all with pecorino cheese until all comes together.
Serve with additional shaved parmigiano reggiano.
