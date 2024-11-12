Michael Vignola is the chef behind New York City's hottest new spot, "The Corner Store." With celebrity fans like Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid, it's become one of the hardest reservations to score.
Chef Vignola recently dropped by "GMA3" to share some recipes for one of their signature dishes.
Baked The Corner Store Lobster with Lobster Butter
Lobster Butter Ingredients:
2 lbs. unsalted butter, softened
50 g garlic, microplaned
10 g chive, chiffonade
10 g flat-leaf parsley, chiffonade
7 g tarragon
4 g chervil
3 lemons, juiced and zested
12 pink peppercorns, crushed
1 1/2 cups panko breadcrumbs
Splash of Pernod, Pastis or Absinthe
Directions:
In a mixer with a paddle attachment, whip the softened butter on speed four for one minute.
Add the garlic, herbs, lemon juice and zest, pink peppercorns, breadcrumbs, and a splash of Pernod (or your choice of spirit). Mix for an additional two minutes until fully incorporated.
Transfer the mixture to a piping bag and reserve.
Lobster Ingredients:
2 lbs. Maine hard-shell lobsters
2 gallons water
3 cups kosher salt
1 lemon, halved
4 cloves
5 kampot peppercorns
2 bay leaves
1 sheet kombu
Directions:
In a large non-reactive pot, bring water, kosher salt, lemon halves, cloves, peppercorns, bay leaves and kombu to a rolling boil.
Add the lobsters to the boiling water and poach for four minutes.
Immediately transfer the lobsters into a salted ice bath to cool and stop the cooking process.
Once the lobsters are cool, split each lobster in half and remove the guts from the head.
Deshell the claws and knuckles fully.
Pipe a thin layer of lobster butter into the clean lobster carcass.
Lay the lobster knuckles in the head cavity, placing the claw on top.
Take the lobster tail and invert both halves. Cut the tail into four pieces and place them back into the shell, ensuring the red faces out.
Cover the entire lobster meat with a generous amount of lobster butter.
Place the assembled lobsters in the fridge for 30 minutes to firm up and allow the butter to encase the lobster meat.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Place the prepared lobster on a sheet tray and bake for eight minutes.
Turn on the broiler and broil the lobster until the top is golden and crispy, about 2-3 minutes.
Serve immediately with a halved lemon and a ramekin of melted butter from the pan drippings.
Honey Roasted Carrots with Yuzu Labneh and Almond Gremolata
Honey Roasted Carrots Ingredients:
1 lb. baby carrots
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 tbsp. honey
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 tsp. ground cumin (optional, for flavor)
Fresh herbs (such as thyme or rosemary) for garnish (optional)
Yuzu Labneh Ingredients:
1 cup labneh (or thick Greek yogurt)
1 tbsp. yuzu (adjust to taste)
1 tsp. honey
Salt, to taste
Almond Gremolata
1/4 cup slivered almonds, toasted
Zest of a lemon
2 tbsps. fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
1 garlic clove, finely minced
Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
1. Roast the carrots:
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
In a bowl, toss the carrots with olive oil, honey, cumin (if using), salt and pepper until well coated.
Spread the carrots in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Roast for 25-30 minutes, turning halfway through, until the carrots are tender and caramelized at the edges.
2. Make the Yuzu Labneh
In a small bowl, combine the labneh, yuzu juice, honey, and a pinch of salt.
Stir until smooth and well incorporated. Adjust seasoning to taste, adding more yuzu juice for a tangier flavor.
3. Prepare the Almond Gremolata
In a small bowl, combine the toasted almonds, lemon zest, parsley and garlic.
Stir until evenly mixed, then season with salt and pepper to taste.
4. Assemble:
Arrange the roasted carrots on a serving platter.
Spoon dollops of the yuzu labneh over the carrots.
Sprinkle the almond gremolata generously on top.
Garnish with fresh herbs (such as thyme or rosemary), if desired.
Serve and enjoy!
Garlic Wilted Baby Spinach
Ingredients:
4 cups fresh baby spinach (Washed and trimmed)
2 tbsp. olive oil (or butter)
3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice (optional)
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Red pepper flakes (optional, for a little heat)
Freshly grated parmesan cheese (optional, for garnish)
Directions:
1. Prepare the spinach.
Wash and thoroughly dry the baby spinach if not pre-washed.
2. Sauté the garlic.
In a large skillet or sauté pan, heat the olive oil (or butter) over medium heat.
Add the sliced garlic and cook, stirring constantly, for about 1-2 minutes, until the garlic is fragrant and golden brown. Be careful not to burn the garlic.
3. Wilt the spinach.
Add the baby spinach to the pan, a handful at a time, stirring constantly. It will begin to wilt down quickly.
Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until all the spinach is wilted and tender.
4. Season:
Add salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes (if using) to taste.
Stir in the lemon juice, if desired, to add a bright, fresh flavor.
5. Serve:
Remove from heat and transfer to a serving dish.
Optionally, sprinkle with freshly grated parmesan cheese for added richness.
