Love is in the air, and things are heating up with one of New York City's hottest chefs.
Chef Jose Luis Chavez, co-founder and owner of Mission Ceviche, dropped by "GMA3" recently to show us how to make a delicious meal perfect for a romantic Valentine's Day dinner at home.
Jose Luiz Chavez's Heart Shaped Ribeye with Romesco
Steak Ingredients:
18 oz. ribeye, boneless, carefully butterflied while keeping the long side of the steak intact
1 lemon, juiced, no seeds
1 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tbsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. fresh cracked black pepper
2 tbsp. sweet butter, cut into small squares
Romesco Ingredients:
1/2 cup sliced almonds
1 clove garlic
1/2 tbsp. paprika
1/4 cup shallot
12 oz. canned or jarred, roasted red bell peppers, no liquid
1 tsp. granulated sugar
1/4 tbsp. salt
2 tbsp. sherry vinegar
8 oz. pureed canned tomatoes
1 cup olive oil
Directions:
Season the steak with the lemon and then with garlic, salt and pepper.
Preheat a large sauté pan on high heat for three minutes.
Add butter and melt and spread around the pan.
Place steak in pan and sear on high heat for four minutes on each side and then let rest for five minutes before serving.
While cooking the steak, combine all of the romesco ingredients in a food processor and blend until chunky or until desired texture.
Enjoy with the steak as a topping or a sauce.
Shop 'GMA3' kitchen picks
Sur La Table Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven, 4 qt, Light Blue
- $79.95
- $89.95
- Amazon
Wolfgang Puck XL Reversible Grill Griddle, Oversized Removable Cooking Plate, Nonstick Coating, Dishwasher Safe, Heats Up to 400ºF, Stay Cool Handles
- $99.99
- $149.99
- Amazon
PurpleEssences Set of 12 Cloth Dinner Napkins 100% Cotton 18x18
- $19.99
- $23.99
- Amazon
Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven Pot with Lid 4.57 Quarts, Bianco Perla (Off-White)
- $54.99
- Amazon
Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven Pot with Lid Bianco Perla (Pearl White) 1.7 Quarts Dutch Oven Cast Iron with Handle
- $44.99
- Amazon