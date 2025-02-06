Mario Carbone is the renowned chef behind one of the most sought-after reservations in the country.
His iconic Italian restaurant, Carbone, can be found in New York City, Miami, Las Vegas and other locations around the world.
Chef Carbone recently dropped by "GMA3" to share one of his delicious plates that you can enjoy while watching the big game.
Scroll below to check it out.
Chef Mario Carbone's Fonduta e Pepe
Fondue ingredients
1 1/2 teaspoons cracked black pepper
3/4 cup dry white wine
2 crushed garlic cloves
1 bay leaf
1/2 cup heavy cream
1 jar Carbone Classic Alfredo
14 ounces fontina cheese
1 tablespoon cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon cold water
1 lemon, juiced
Salt to taste
1 tablespoon grappa
Directions
In an earthenware fondue pot, toast the black pepper over medium high heat until fragrant.
Add the white wine, garlic and bay leaf.
Reduce the wine by 1/4, add the cream and bring to a boil, then add the Carbone Alfredo Sauce and bring to a simmer.
Add the fontina and whisk until fully incorporated, then thicken with the cornstarch and water mixture.
Season with lemon juice and a pinch of salt. Finish with grappa, if desired.
Fondue garnish
Mozzarella and Basil Stuffed Cherry Bomb Tomatoes
Ingredients
1 pound cherry bomb tomatoes
1 pound ciliegine mozzarella
Small basil leaves 1 to 1 1/2 inches in length
Stem and hollow out the tomatoes leaving a big enough pocket for the ciliegine. Place the basil leaf on the inside and leave 1/2" sticking out of the top with the dark green part facing inward. Fill with the mozzarella ball and reserve.
Broccolini
Ingredients
2 bunches broccolini cut to 3 1/2 to 4" long from the floret.
Blanch for 10 seconds to set the color and drain on paper towel.
Buffalo Meatballs
Ingredients
Eighteen 2-ounce meatballs
1 cup wing sauce
3 tablespoons butter
Fry the meatballs until evenly browned and drain on a paper towel, reserve. In a saute pan, bring the wing sauce to a simmer and add the butter. Toss in the meatballs and simmer until warmed through.
Steak Fries
Ingredients
2 pounds russet potatoes
1 bunch rosemary
Salt and cracked pepper to taste
Peel the potatoes and cut into wedges. Rinse under cold running water until the water is clear. Dry off the potato wedges and then fry them in oil at 350 F until golden and cooked through. Pick the rosemary off the stem in clusters. Fry the rosemary for 5-7 seconds, or until they stop popping. Toss the fried rosemary with the potatoes, salt, and cracked pepper and reserve.
