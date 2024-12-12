Chef Michael Schulson is known for elevating simple dishes.
The restaurateur is known for numerous restaurants around the country, including Double Knot in Miami.
He recently dropped by "GMA3" to show us his spin on fried rice, with a focus on the catch of the day.
Miso Black Cod Fried Rice
Ingredients:
1.5 tsps salt
3 eggs
1 oz. soybean oil
1 clove of peeled garlic, minced
1.5 inches of cleaned ginger, minced
1 1/2 - 2 cups of miso caramel
1/4 cup of edamame out of the shell
1/2 cup of cooked jasmine rice
3 oz. of Black Cod
Directions:
Heat wok at high heat. Add oil to the wok and wait until it's smoking. Then add the ginger, garlic and red finger chilies. Cook until aromatic.
Add eggs and scramble until it's slightly cooked. Then add the cooked jasmine rice and stir fry at medium heat until it's crispy.
Season with salt and miso caramel and add edamame and black cod. Continue stirring until all ingredients are well combined.
Remove from heat and transfer to a serving bowl.
Miso Caramel Recipe:
Ingredients:
1 lb. of Red Miso Paste
16 oz. of Sake
2 cups granulated sugar
Directions:
Combine the sake and sugar, bring to simmer, wait until it starts to caramelize, then whisk in the miso and continue to cook.
