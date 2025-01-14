Award-winning chef Michael Solomonov is the mind behind Zahav, the beloved and critically acclaimed restaurant in Philadelphia, which serves modern Israeli cuisine. It's no surprise that he shared those classic recipes in his new cookbook, "Zahav Home."
Solomonov recently joined "GMA3" to cook up two of his favorite recipes from the cookbook.
Michael Solomonov's P'Kaila
Ingredients:
3/4 cup olive oil
1 lb. spinach, washed and stemmed
1 large onion, very thinly sliced
1 tsp. ground cumin
1 tsp. ground turmeric
1 tbsp. salt
2 15 oz. cans white beans and its liquid
2 large yukon potatoes, peeled and quartered
Lemon wedges, for serving
Directions:
Put 1/4 cup of the oil and all of the spinach into a large pot set over high heat. Use a wooden spoon to stir frequently as you cook down the greens.
Add 1/4 cup more of the oil so that the spinach starts frying, and keep stirring. Cook longer than you think you should -- until the spinach is charred and a slight crust forms on the bottom of the pot. This could take up to 20 minutes. The spinach will darken in color to a green-black.
Remove the greens from the pot and stir in the onion, which will help deglaze the stuck-on bits of spinach. Continue stirring, scraping the bottom of the pot with your wooden spoon.
Add the remaining 1/4 cup of oil, the cumin, turmeric, and salt, stirring until the onion is evenly coated.
Add the beans (and its liquid) and the potatoes. Fill each empty bean can with water once and add to the pot, then add two additional cups of water. Return the spinach to the pot.
Stir the vegetables together, scraping the bottom of the pot, where some tasty bits may still be lingering. Cover and cook over medium heat for 25 minutes, until the potatoes are tender.
Serve with lemon wedges.
Michael Solomonov's Carrot Rice
Ingredients:
2 cups jasmine rice
Kosher salt
1/4 cup olive oil
1/2 cups sliced onion
1/2 cup grated carrot
2 garlic cloves, chopped
2 cups carrot juice
Pinch of cayenne
Directions:
Cover the rice with water by several inches in a bowl and add a pinch of salt. Let soak for at least one hour or up to overnight. Drain well.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Warm the oil in a large ovenproof pot with a tight-fitting lid over medium heat. Add the onion, carrot, and garlic. Season with a pinch of salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables begin to soften but not brown, about eight minutes. Add the rice and cook, stirring, until the rice is evenly coated and begins to lightly toast, about three minutes more.
Add the carrot juice and cayenne. Raise the heat to high, then lower to a simmer. Stir with a fork once or twice, add one teaspoon of salt, cover, and transfer to the oven. Bake until the rice is cooked through, 15 to 20 minutes. Let stand off the heat, covered, for 20 minutes before fluffing with a fork and serving.
