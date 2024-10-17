Dan Richer is the mastermind behind culinary destination Razza, a popular pizza restaurant in New Jersey. It's one of the most talked about pizza places in the country.
Richer recently dropped by "GMA3" and switched it up by making a delicious dessert.
Order your copy of "The Joy of Pizza" by clicking here.
Olive Oil Cake
Ingredients:
4 large eggs
1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 cup sugar
4-5 large apples, peeled, cored, diced in 1/2 inch pieces
1 3/4 cup flour
1 tbsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. alt
1 1/2 tsp. anilla extract
1 tbsp. butter
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Cut a sheet of parchment paper into a 10-inch circle.
Place parchment round at the bottom of a greased 10-inch round cake pan.
Crack four eggs into a medium mixing bowl and whisk to a scramble.
Add the sugar to the eggs and continue to whisk until sugar dissolves.
Whisk in the oil and vanilla extract until emulsified.
Sift in the dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, salt) to the egg mixture and gently mix until all ingredients are fully incorporated, being careful not to overmix.
Add the apples to the mix and gently fold in using a rubber spatula.
Add the mixture to the prepared cake pan.
Bake immediately at 350 degrees for 50-60 minutes. Check with a cake tester.
When the cake is done baking, allow it to cool completely in the cake pan.
Once cooled, gently loosen the edges of the cake with an offset spatula and remove it from the pan.
Serve with cinnamon whipped cream and powdered sugar.
Cinnamon Whipped Cream:
Ingredients:
200 grams Cream
10 grams Sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 tsp. freshly grated cinnamon
Directions:
Add all the ingredients to the mixing bowl. Whisk. Refrigerate in a covered pint container until needed.
