'Tis the season of hosting holiday events for your loved ones. And "GMA3" recently had the privilege of having one of America's top chefs in the studio, where he shared one of his recipes.
Danny Garcia is the most recent winner of Bravo's "Top Chef" and the executive chef of Time and Tide, New York City's latest hot spot.
He shared one of his delicious recipes which you can make at home for your friends and loved ones.
Crispy Black Rice
Ingredients:
2 cups black rice
Coarse Kosher Salt, to taste
2 1/3 tsp. grapeseed oil
2 1/4 tsp. piquillo relish
Lime Juice, to taste
Directions:
Set up a pot with boiling and then season with salt.
Place the rice in a Chinois Strainer, then rinse for five minutes until all the starch is removed.
Throw the rice in the boiling water and then cook for 20 minutes.
Strain the rice, rinse with cold water, then place on a sheet tray with parchment then let it air dry in a refrigerator.
In a pot, add grapeseed oil and rice. With a spoon, make four holes in the rice so that the extra moisture evaporates.
Wrap the lid with a hand towel, then cover the rice and cook for two minutes.
Place the rice in a mixing bowl, then add the piquillo relish, lemon juice and salt to taste.
Place the rice flat on the plate edge to edge. Garnish with the fine herb and make sure that it's almost fully covered with herbs.
Piquillo Relish Ingredients:
3/4 cup Braised Kombu
1.25 cups roasted piquillo pepper
1.25 cups confit garlic
1/4 cup black garlic molasses
Banyul vinegar, to taste
Lemon juice, to taste
Directions:
Blend the confit garlic and black garlic molasses in a food processor, then set aside.
Drain the piquillo peppers of any liquid then pulse in a food processor until it's finely diced. Cut through with a knife if it's not even. Add garlic to the mix.
Mince the braised kombu and then add the mix.
Strain to lose excess liquid.
Season with banyuls vinegar, lemon juice and salt.
Braised Kombu Ingredients:
1/2 cup dark soy sauce
1/3 cup rice vinegar
3/4 cup sake
1/3 cup Aji-Mirin
1/2 cup granulated sugar
3 sheets kombu
Directions:
In a bag, add everything except the Kombu, and give it a good shake to incorporate everything.
Add kombu to the bag, seal and cook.
