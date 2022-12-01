This simple holiday treat transforms Oreo cookies into edible ornaments.

Just in time for tree trimming and holiday festivities, Deb Trette shared a sweet ornament-inspired treat that looks like it belongs on the Christmas tree.

Watch how they're made here.



0:14

Ingredients

Oreo or similar sandwich creme cookies

White chocolate

Sprinkles

Reese's mini peanut butter cup



Directions



Melt the white chocolate and lay out all your ingredients.



Dip one side of the cookie in the melted white chocolate. Add sprinkles as desired.



Place a dollop of melted white chocolate onto the larger, flat part of the Reese’s mini peanut butter cup. Adhere the candy to the top of the cookie.



Let sit and cool or harden. Once ready, serve and enjoy.



Trette's Tips

