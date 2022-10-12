"Seinfeld" super fans can probably recall a handful of hilarious and classic food moments from the hit sitcom. Now, from "no soup for you" to Newman daydreaming about Kramer as a roast turkey, fans will be able to remake many of those iconic dishes in their own kitchens.

"Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook," authored by food writer Julie Tremaine and talk show host Brendan Kirby, includes more than 60 recipes inspired by "the show about nothing."

Insight Editions, Warner Bros. Consumer Products A scene from "Seinfeld" when Kramer looked like a turkey.

It may not be time for Festivus just yet -- the made up holiday before Christmas that Frank Costanza concocted in episode 10 of season 9 -- but there's no occasion needed for dishes like Elaine's big salad or Yev's broccoli soup.

Check out a few recipes excerpted from the new cookbook, below.

Yev’s Chicken Broccoli Soup

Insight Editions, Warner Bros. Consumer Products Yev's chicken and broccoli soup.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Yield: 6-8 servings

Ingredients

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 medium onion, minced

2 large carrots, minced

2 cups broccoli, finely chopped

6 cups chicken stock

2 cups cooked chicken, shredded

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 cup heavy cream, or milk

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar

Directions

In a large stockpot over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the onion and cook until translucent, about 8 minutes.

Add the carrots and broccoli. Cook for another 5 minutes, until vegetables start to soften.

Add the stock, shredded chicken, salt, and pepper. Simmer for 20 minutes.

While the soup is cooking, heat the cream and cheddar cheese in a small saucepan over medium-low heat, whisking often, until the cheese is melted and the mixture is smooth. Add the cheese mixture to the soup.

Simmer for another 10 minutes and adjust spices to taste. Serve hot.

Elaine's Big Salad

Insight Editions, Warner Bros. Consumer Products Elaine's big salad.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Yield 2 servings



"'Tomatoes like volleyballs?' They could work. Elaine’s favorite is sure to indulge the salad lover in your life. This is so much better than two small salads offered by Hildy. No comparison," the cookbook states.

For the dressing

Juice of 1 small lemon

1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

3/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper



For the salad

1 large head iceberg lettuce, shredded

1 ripe avocado

2 hard-boiled eggs

4 strips cooked bacon, crumbled

1 cup shredded cooked chicken

1/2 cup grape tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese



Directions



To make the dressing: Combine all ingredients into a small mixing bowl and whisk vigorously to emulsify. Adjust the seasonings to taste. You may want to add more lemon juice depending on how flavorful your olive oil is. Set aside.



To make the salad: Evenly divide the lettuce between two large salad bowls.



Using a paring knife, make a vertical cut all the way around the outside of the avocado, stopping when you hit the large pit inside. Pull the halves apart and discard the pit. While the flesh is still inside the skin, score the avocado meat into slices, then scoop out using a large spoon. Set aside.



Peel the hard-boiled eggs and slice into quarters. Set aside.



Divide the salad toppings in half and arrange them in the two salads so that each one is displayed individually on the lettuce: Designate separate areas for the avocado slices, bacon crumbles, shredded chicken, eggs, tomatoes, and blue cheese.



Top each salad with dressing and serve.



The Butter Shave Turkey

Insight Editions, Warner Bros. Consumer Products A butter-roasted turkey.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 4-5 hours, plus 30 minutes to rest

Yield: 8-12 servings



"'Stick a fork in me, Jerry. I’m done.' The deliciousness of this bird and all of the trimmings will have you down for the count like Kramer," the recipe reads. "We advise not eating it on the roof in the hot sun and definitely NOT in the presence of Newman. He can’t control himself."

Ingredients

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup finely chopped mixed fresh herbs (like parsley, thyme, oregano, and rosemary)

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon pepper

18- to 20-pound whole turkey, cleaned and stuffed, if desired



Directions



Preheat the oven to 325 F.



Unwrap the turkey and remove the neck and giblets from the cavity. Rinse the bird inside and out, and pat dry.



In a medium mixing bowl, combine the butter, cheese, herbs, garlic, salt, and pepper.



Truss the turkey and place it in a roasting pan. Rub the butter mixture all over the turkey, including under the skin if desired.



Cover the turkey and roast for about 20 minutes per pound, if stuffed, and 15 minutes per pound, if not, until the temperature at the thickest part of the leg registers 165 F. Baste turkey with its juices occasionally while it’s roasting and uncover the turkey for the final 20 to 30 minutes of cooking.



Remove from oven and let sit for 30 minutes before carving.

