For Lidia Bastianich, pasta primavera is the simple dish her kids devoured as they did homework at the tables of one of her first bustling New York City restaurants.

The award-winning TV host, cookbook author and restaurateur joined "GMA3" to make two versions of the pasta, which is classically served in spring.

Jennifer May A bowl of pasta primavera.

Ingredients

Kosher salt

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

4 cloves garlic, crushed and peeled

4 ounces thin green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch lengths

8 ounces asparagus, peeled and cut into 1-inch lengths (about 1/2 bunch)1 cup halved grape tomatoes

1 bunch scallions, white and green parts, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 pound dried fusili

1/2 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves, shredded

1/2 cup freshly grated Grana Padano



Directions



Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil for the pasta. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat, and add the olive oil. When the oil is hot, add the garlic and cook until sizzling, about 1 minute. Once the garlic is sizzling, add the green beans and asparagus. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Ladle in 1/2 cup pasta water, cover the skillet and cook until vegetables are crisp-tender, about 2 to 3 minutes.



Uncover the skillet, add the grape tomatoes, and cook until they begin to wrinkle, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add the scallions, peas, cream and 1/2 cup pasta water. Simmer until reduced by half, about 2 minutes.



Meanwhile, add the fusilli to the boiling water and cook until just al dente. Transfer the pasta to the sauce, sprinkle with the basil and toss to coat the pasta with the sauce, adding a little more pasta water if it seems dry.



Remove the skillet from the heat, and discard the garlic. Sprinkle with the grated Grana Padano, toss, and serve immediately.

