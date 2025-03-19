Healthy eating influencer Arash Hashemi, known for his approachable recipes shared widely on social media, joined "Good Morning America" on Wednesday with a delicious power bowl recipe to help home cooks try their hand at his delicious dishes in their own kitchens.
Hashemi took control of his health and fitness journey in 2017, leading him to lose nearly 100 pounds and fall in love with creating healthier foods that still taste great in the process.
Now, on top of his social media presence, Hashemi has a new cookbook inspired by his handle, "Shred Happens: So Easy, So Good: 100+ Protein-Packed Mediterranean Favorites."
He has also founded a low-carb, high-protein and gluten free pasta brand, Kaizen, to further his foothold in the nutritional eating space.
Below, check out his two power bowl recipes made with three key components: "a good base, great protein, then toppings."
"There's no right or wrong way. It depends on your mood and what your goals are. Simple form, you want to have rice, use brown rice -- or a low-carb cauliflower rice -- the key is marinade," he said of creating a flavorful base for the protein.
One of Hashemi's favorite tips is "to add a few easy spices," which he said "has been instrumental for me to add a ton of flavor but no calories."
Middle Eastern Chicken & Rice Power Bowl
Prep Time: 30 Minutes, plus 4-6 hours for marinating
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4 to 6
Ingredients
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon dried thyme
1/2 tablespoon crushed red pepper flakes
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 tablespoons plain yogurt
5 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the salad
1 red onion, thinly sliced
10 cherry tomatoes, cut in quarters
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
2 tablespoons sumac
5 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the white sauce
1/4 cup plain yogurt
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
3 to 4 tablespoons pickle juice
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh dill
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
8 ounces Kaizen rice or regular basmati rice
2 Persian or mini cucumbers, finely sliced (optional)
Directions
1. Place the chicken thighs in a bowl and drizzle with 1 1/2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Season with the smoked paprika, garlic powder, thyme, red pepper flakes, cumin, cinnamon, yogurt, lemon juice, and salt and pepper. Mix well.
2. This can be cooked right away, but ideally, let this marinate in the fridge for 4 to 6 hours before cooking it.
3. If marinating the chicken in the fridge, take it out 30 minutes before you want to cook it. While it's coming to room temperature, prepare your toppings.
4. For the salad: In a large bowl, combine the onion, cherry tomatoes, parsley, sumac, lemon juice, and salt and pepper. Mix well, then set aside.
5. For the white sauce: In a small bowl, combine the yogurt, mayo, pickle juice, dill, and salt and pepper to taste. Mix well, taste and adjust. If you don't have pickle juice, you can replace it with half as much red wine vinegar.
6. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a cast-iron pan over medium heat.
7. When the oil is hot, add the chicken and sear it for about 4 minutes on each side first, then flip and cook for another 1 to 2 minutes on each side again, depending on the thickness of the thighs, until the outside is golden brown and the inside is fully cooked with no pink remaining.
8. Cook the rice per the instructions on the packaging.
9. When the rice is cooked, add a serving of it to a bowl, place 1 or 2 seared thighs on top, then pile it high with the salad, add some sliced mini cucumbers (if using), and drizzle it up with the white sauce.
Taco Power Bowl
Prep Time: 40 minutes
Cook Time: 30 Minutes
Servings: 4 to 6
Ingredients
Guacamole
1 large avocado
2 tablespoons minced red onion
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
1 tablespoon minced jalapeño pepper
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
1 garlic clove, minced
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Sauteed veggies
1 tablespoon avocado oil
1 large red onion, thinly sliced
2 bell peppers, thinly sliced
1/2 tablespoon onion powder
1/2 tablespoon smoked paprika
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Meat filling
1 tablespoon avocado oil
1 pound 80/20 ground beef
1/2 tablespoon chipotle powder
1/2 tablespoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Base and toppings
8 ounces Kaizen low-carb rice or regular basmati rice
1 head romaine lettuce, shredded
1 jalapeño pepper, sliced
Smoky Chipotle Aioli (recipe below)
Directions
1. For the guacamole: In a small bowl, combine the avocado, red onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, garlic, and salt and pepper to taste. Mash the avocado, leaving some chunks to get that rough texture. (Or finely mash it, if you prefer, into a more paste-like consistency.) Set aside.
2. For the sautéed veggies: Heat the avocado oil in a pan over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the onion, bell pepper, onion powder, smoked paprika, and salt and pepper to taste. Cook until the onions and peppers turn golden brown around the edges. Remove from the pan and set aside.
3. For the meat: In the same pan over medium heat, add the avocado oil. Once the oil is hot, add the ground beef, chipotle powder, paprika, cumin, onion powder, garlic powder, oregano, and salt and pepper. Continue chopping the beef with a spatula to prevent it from clumping. Sauté until browned and crispy and set aside.
4. Cook the rice per the instructions on the packaging.
5. When the rice is cooked, place a serving of it in a bowl, add some taco meat and sautéed veggies, and pile it high with romaine, jalapeño, and a dollop of chunky guac. Drizzle some chipotle aioli on top and serve right away.
Smoky Chipotle Aioli
Ingredients
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice
1/2 teaspoon chipotle powder
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
1. In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, lime juice, chipotle powder, garlic, onion powder, oregano, cumin, and paprika. Mix well and add salt and pepper to taste.
2. Serve right away or store in the fridge for 3 to 4 days.
Excerpted from "Shred Happens: So Easy, So Good" copyright © 2025 by Arash Hashemi. Photography copyright by Ghazalle Badiozamani. Used by permission of Rodale Books an imprint and division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.
'GMA' kitchen picks
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
OXO Good Grips 4 Piece Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons with Magnetic Snaps
- $11.95
- Amazon