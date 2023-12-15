Snyder's of Hanover is a sponsor of "Good Morning America."

Every holiday season, gingerbread people live in houses made of gingerbread, but this year, thanks to Snyder's of Hanover, you can create a tasteful spin on an edible home with a Snyder's Pretzel Cabin.

These cabins are an easy and delicious way to shake up an old holiday tradition for a sweet and salty, modern twist.

Celebrity chef Jeff Mauro joined "Good Morning America" on Friday to demonstrate how to build the unique Holiday Haus.

Three styles of pretzel cabins made with Snyder's of Hanover. Snyder's of Hanover

From rods and sticks to snaps and minis, Snyder's offers the perfect pretzel shapes to create the structure. The brand has even more helpful details and directions, including more advanced builds like a porch and garage, available online here.

When the edible creation is complete, share a snap of your pretzel cabin on social media with #SnydersPretzelCabin.

Check out all the tips and tricks below to build the Holiday Haus recipe at home.

Tips and tricks from Snyder's

A Snyder's of Hanover pretzel cabin. Snyder's of Hanover

Before you start: Take time to prep. Staying organized will help you be the best pretzel cabin builder in the land. Get all the pretzel types you plan to use laid out of their Snyder's bags, including the Snyder's Rods, Sticks, Snaps and Minis, so that you're not reaching in with frosted fingers.

Snack as you go: Snyder's pretzels are delicious dipped in icing but make sure you save enough for your pretzel cabin.

Setting up your pretzel cabin:

Use Snyder's pretzel rods for the walls to give the pretzel cabin a unique log cabin look.

During the wall building step, use parchment paper for an easy-to-clean workspace.

Build the walls by laying the pretzel rods on a flat surface and piping royal icing in between each of them for the strongest hold.

For the base of the roof, start by piping four graham crackers together, and make sure they dry completely. Then, layer the Snyder's snap shapes on top of each other to give yourself a very unique thatched roof for your cabin.

The roof and wall assembled with Snyder’s of Hanover to make a pretzel cabin. ABC News Photo Illustration, Snyder’s of Hanover

Use different pretzel shapes to deck out your cabin:

Sticks are perfect to create a door, while snaps can be used to create windows around the cabin.

Grab some green icing and use it to create a wreath over the door.

Experiment with different tips on the piping bags. For example, a leaf tip makes great icicles on a pretzel cabin.

Add extra sweets to decorate:

Use your favorite candy to add pops of color on the cabin.

A dusting of powdered sugar atop the creation will look like freshly fallen snow for the gingerbread people to enjoy.

Surround the cabin with shredded coconut flakes for the ultimate wintery feel.