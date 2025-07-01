With summer gatherings in full swing, a vibrant board full of fresh, seasonal fruit can be a perfect addition whether you're hosting or need to bring a dish to share.
Delish editorial director Joanna Saltz joined “Good Morning America” on Tuesday to show her colorful and creative ideas to assemble the perfect combinations of fruit and other ingredients onto one beautifully displayed board.
Check out the recipes below for a peach, melon and burrata board, a berries and cream charcuterie board, and a red, white and blue cheese and fruit board.
Peach, Melon and Burrata Board
Ingredients
Peaches (2-3 peaches, depending on the size of your board)
Mint sprigs on peaches
Burrata (2 large balls for each row; two containers of burrata)
Prosciutto
Cherries (large bag) can do different types if available
Row of basil
Heirloom tomatoes
Castelvetrano olives
Cantaloupe
Honeydew melon
Directions
1. Prep your produce
2. Cut heirloom tomatoes into uniform quarters, then toss in a little olive oil, salt and pepper.
3. Cut peaches into similar-sized quarters as the tomatoes.
4. Pit and slice cherries.
5. Start placing the various produce in lines on the board. Again, this is where you can play around with what you like and want to feature. Do you love burrata and want three rows instead of two? Go for it!
6. Be sure to cut the burrata balls on the board just before serving so the creamy layer stays in the mozzarella outer shell and doesn’t get too runny.
7. Season the burrata with salt and olive oil drizzled over your burrata.
8. Arrange your prosciutto -- you can lay it flat or I like to cut it up into smaller bites that are easy to grab for guests.
9. For the basil-only include full basil leaves that look really fresh and healthy. Place mint with peaches for a sweeter bite. Note that mint wilts very easily, so place on the board last, ideally right before serving.
10. You can do any kind of olives; we have Castelvetrano olives here, which are a bright, crunchy option.
11. Finish off with melon, a classic combo with prosciutto -- we have Cantaloupe and Honeydew here.
Tips:
1. Everyone loves charcuterie boards because you can pile them high with so many tastes and textures!
2. The possibilities are endless and there’s been a recent explosion of more fruit-forward or fruiterie boards, if you will, where fruits are the focus.
3. Any kind of fruit will work, from berries to melons. You can serve with dips or add cheese and meats to round it out for a more savory option, or create a dessert board.
4. The key is to have fun with it! Fruiterie boards are such a fun way to be creative and play around with the design.
Berries and Cream Charcuterie
Tips:
Tips:
1. Nothing says summer like fresh berries, and we’ll take any excuse to eat them by the pint.
2. This DIY dessert spread is an ideal summer treat to beat the heat and super simple to put together.
3. Using a star-shaped cookie cutter, cut baked goods into star shapes. You can use store-bought to save time and not have to deal with the oven!
4. Rinse fruit and pat dry with paper towels. Place a bowl of whipped ricotta on a platter alongside baked goods.
5. Then you just arrange fruit by color around the bowls.
6. You want to pile up your board so it looks plentiful.
7. One thing I like to do is also have extra berries and baked goods prepped and ready to go to replenish. Or if you are having a really large party, make an extra plate to have prepped and ready to go.
Red, White and Blue Cheese and Fruit Board
Ingredients
Watermelon triangles, rind on
Raspberries
Radishes
Cut out stars made from brie cheese wheels
Small mozzarella balls in a bowl
Cubed provolone
Red grapes
Blackberries
Blueberries
Kalamata olives in a bowl
Fresh figs
Salami slices
Circle crackers
Tips:
1. This is the perfect board for your 4th of July celebrations. It’s got something for everyone and because it’s all about grouping the colors together, you can decide how you want to arrange them within the color group. It’s more free-form in terms of building.
2. As you start building, I like to start with the bigger fruit like these watermelon triangles and lay them down since they add structure and almost a wall to build around.
3. Again, this is the fun part where you then group things together and play around with what looks good to you. So you can see we grouped the raspberries, peach slices with the skin on (facing up) and then you can build from there.
