Easy, high-protein recipes seem to take off like crazy on social media, and the latest TikTok trend of protein bagels is no exception.
From celebrities like Bethenny Frankel to food bloggers, hundreds of thousands of creators have hopped on the healthier at-home bagel recipe with minimal ingredients.
Nutritionist and registered dietitian Maya Feller joined "GMA" on Friday to share her spin on the recipe.
Scroll below to check it out.
Protein bagels
Ingredients
2 cups Tipo 1 flour (can use all-purpose flour)
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons baking powder
1 1/2 cups cottage cheese, whipped
Egg (for egg wash)
Butter or olive oil to coat
Herbs and spices of your choice
Protein ranch dip
2 cups of plain full-fat blended cottage cheese
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon dried chives
1/2 teaspoon salt
Directions
Mix dry ingredients together then add the wet ingredients and stir with a wooden spoon.
Once combined, knead the dough with clean hands.
Roll it out on a floured surface and cut into four sections.
Roll each section into a log and make a circle.
Cover with egg wash, butter or olive oil, and season to taste with herbs and spices of your choice.
Bake at 325 degrees until golden brown, about 35 minutes.
For the dip: Combine all ingredients in a small bowl and mix well. Serve with assorted veggies of your choice.
