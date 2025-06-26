TikTok has done it again, turning a commonly loved, tried and true ingredient combination into the latest internet food obsession -- puff pastry hot dogs.
OK, so hot dogs encased in puff pastry isn't exactly groundbreaking considering pigs in a blanket have long been a must-order appetizer or go-to tailgating snack. But this now-viral version of the upside down puff pastry trend that first took off in 2023 is making serious waves online.
With millions of views and counting on social media, creators are taking this simple pairing to new levels, starting with a layer of cheese to create a crispy yet gooey surface, everything bagel seasoning for the pastry crust, and baking them up into crispy, buttery perfection in the air fryer or oven.
Like every viral recipe, each version can be completely customized according to your personal palate preference, from simple and classic to over-the-top and Chicago-style with poppy seeds on the pastry and loads of pickled veggies on top.
The quick, crowd-pleasing idea is a must-try for summer parties if you're looking to switch it up from the traditional bun -- or, bonus, for anyone who doesn't want to stand in front of a hot grill. Just fire up the air fryer inside instead!
Viral Puff Pastry Hot Dog
Alexa Santos, creator of @Alexawhatsfordinner, shared her Chicago-dog version with "Good Morning America" below.
All you need is a pack of thawed puff pastry, hot dogs -- or any plant-based alternatives -- and your favorite toppings.
Ingredients
2 slices Swiss cheese, cut in half
2 large hot dogs
1 sheet puff pastry, thawed and cut in half lengthwise
1 egg, beaten
Yellow mustard, for serving
White onion, finely diced, for serving
Fresh tomato, sliced into half moons, for serving
Relish, for serving (add a few drops of green food coloring if you want the classic Chicago neon-green relish)
Sport peppers, for serving
Kosher dill pickle spears, for serving
Celery salt, for serving
Directions
Preheat air fryer or oven to 400 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment. Lay 2 halves of the Swiss cheese down on the parchment, spaced apart at least 6 inches. On top of the cheese pieces, lay down a hot dog, and then another half of cheese on top.
On top of the hot dogs and cheese lay down one half each of puff pastry. Gently press it down around the hot dog. Brush the top of the puff pastry with egg wash. Bake for about 15 mins, or until golden brown.
Flip the puff pastry hot dogs over to expose the hot dogs underneath. Drizzle on mustard, then spread out the onions, tomato slices, relish, sport peppers and pickle spears. Sprinkle celery salt on top and enjoy!