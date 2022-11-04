Martinelli's green glass bottle, with its white foil top, gold emblems and holly berry-red cursive label, is synonymous with the holidays for many people.

Now, the iconic sparkling apple cider can now be enjoyed in ice cream form.

Martinelli's and McConnell's Fine Ice Cream Martinelli's Sparkling Cider and McConnell's Fine Ice Cream first-ever collaboration.

The famed beverage brand teamed up with McConnell's Fine Ice Cream to create a limited-edition, festive flavor: Apple cider and cranberry jam.

The brands announced that the first-ever Martinelli's ice cream will be available starting Friday for nationwide shipping and in McConnell's scoop shops around Southern California.

Martinelli's and McConnell's Martinelli's and McConnell's apple cider cranberry jam ice cream.

"Built on over 200 years of combined California heritage, this limited edition flavor features Martinelli's crisp, sweet, effervescent, delicious Sparkling Apple Cider, infused into McConnell's sweet cream ice cream, backed by ribbons upon ribbons of McConnell's house-made, tart cranberry jam," the product description states.