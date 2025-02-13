Fast food chicken fans are flocking to McDonald's after the company announced the new chicken strip menu item and the highly-anticipated return of the highly popular Snack Wraps.
McDonald's confirms new Chicken Strips, Snack Wraps hitting menus
In its latest earnings call, a representative for the Golden Arches said, "there is incredible energy for the return of Snack Wraps in the U.S. along with a few other markets, and the U.S. will also launch a new chicken strip offering."
McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski, who first announced the return of the Snack Wrap exclusively on "GMA," in December said the company is "excited about the significant opportunity we see within our chicken portfolio."
"[We] see the potential to add another point of chicken market share by the end of 2026," he continued on the Q4 earnings call.
McDonald's previously had a standalone crispy chicken menu item -- known as Chicken Selects -- in the early aughts, but Kempczinski did not address directly whether the new chicken strips would be akin to the previous iteration or reinstate that name.
Snack Wraps, which first hit menus in 2006, contained a smaller size strip of said Chicken Selects, with lettuce, cheese and special sauce, inside a soft flour tortilla.