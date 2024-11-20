Attention McDonald's super fans: The Golden Arches announced the return of its saucy fan-favorite menu item -- the McRib -- along with a new drop of a 64-ounce jug of the tangy condiment and key ingredient for the sandwich.
McRib will return Dec. 3 at McDonald's
Starting Dec. 3, the McRib will return to menus at participating McDonald's restaurants for a limited time.
For the first time, customers can also purchase a jug of the iconic sauce thanks to a new limited-time, online-only drop for A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce.
"The McRib is more than a sandwich -- it's a part of culture, it's a legend, it's an event," CMO Tariq Hassan said in a statement. "McRib SZN is a holiday unto itself, so we wanted to embrace that spirit and give fans an even bigger way to celebrate this year with A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce."
The sauce jugs will be available online only for $19.99 each starting Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. ET, while supplies last.