Starbucks
There's a a festive new red, white and blue blended beverage hitting the menu at Starbucks for the Fourth of July.
Beginning July 1, the new Firework Frappuccino will launch for a limited time through July 7 while supplies last.
The drink is made with Starbucks' Summer-Berry Refresher blended with coconut milk and poured over raspberry-flavored pearls. It includes a swirl of strawberry purée and a cloud of vanilla sweet cream cold foam on top.