Valentine's Day is around the corner and whether you've been struck by Cupid's arrow or just want a festive treat for yourself, here are some sweet new sips to enjoy this February 14.
In addition to the return of two Valentine's Day beverages, Starbucks announced that two new Blackberry Sage Refreshers are on the menu for a limited time.
New Valentine's Day drinks at Starbucks
The Blackberry Sage Refresher, Blackberry Sage Lemonade Refresher and Midnight Drink pair sweet blackberries with herbaceous notes of delicate sage that gets shaken with water, lemonade or coconutmilk.
This launch marks the Seattle-based coffee company's first of its Refreshers to pair fruit and herbs -- a popular pairing in the cocktail and nonalcoholic drinks world.
Those colder moments were the inspiration for the new Blackberry Sage Refresher, Blackberry Sage Lemonade Refresher and Midnight Drink beverages, available for a limited time in Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada starting Feb. 4.
"During the winter months, we found that customers want something refreshing, yet balanced," said Billy Altieri, lead beverage developer for Starbucks.
Visually, darker hues can cue thoughts of a colder season – and Blackberry Sage's deep violet color with hints of red suggests a winter sunset or a cozy cabin. The flavors are also calm and comforting.
"Imagine you're walking through a garden you're smelling fresh herbs and then berries," Altieri said. "That's really what you're getting with this beverage – a balance of subtle notes of sage and sweet blackberry flavors."
Valentine's Day Sips
The Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino is made with strawberry puree, Frappuccino chips, milk and ice, which is blended and topped with a splash of strawberry puree, whipped cream and mocha drizzle.
The Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew features Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup, topped with chocolate hazelnut cream cold foam and a chocolate cookie crumble.
Plus, there are all-new Valentine's Day cold cups and tumblers now available at Starbucks stores for a limited time.