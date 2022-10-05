Elevate your charcuterie skills this fall with a seasonal pumpkin twist.

Whether you're in charge of preparing an appetizer or board for a party or just looking for a festive fall starter to enjoy at home, this baked Brie recipe is simple enough to make in a flash, but delicious enough that everyone will be asking for more.

The Brie itself is served up in the shape of a pumpkin and has a sweet squash spread inside that pairs perfectly with the mellow, buttery cheese notes.

Social Spreads A baked brie en croute in the shape of a pumpkin.

"While baked Brie (or brie en croute) has long been a fall favorite, my pumpkin twist makes it not only delicious, but festive as well," Amanda Starley of Social Spreads told "Good Morning America" about the recipe.

Starley, who dedicates her social feeds to creating styled platters and charcuterie boards -- including everything from breakfast to desserts -- said she "loves a celebration of any kind, for any reason."

"Charcuterie boards were my 'gateway' to platter styling three years ago and now I love creating all types," she said. "There are so many options and my passion continues to grow every day."

See her fall Brie recipe below and try it for yourself.

Pumpkin Baked Brie

Ingredients

1 puff pastry sheet, thawed

4.4-ounce wheel of Brie cheese

1/3 cup pumpkin butter or apricot jam

1 egg white, beaten

1 cheese twist or pretzel

Fresh sage leaves

Bakers twine



Directions



Preheat oven to 375 F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.



Lay puff pastry on parchment paper then in the center add the pumpkin butter and the Brie.



Wrap pastry puff around the Brie and pinch edges to seal it. Cut off the excess pastry.



Cut 6 strips of bakers twine and begin tying them around the Briette/pastry, making sure to keep the knotted side opposite the smooth pastry side. Space the strings out evenly, so they surround the puff pastry like the lines on a pumpkin.



Flip everything over so the neater side is on the top and gently apply the egg wash to the outside.



Bake in oven for approximately 20 minutes or until golden brown.



Allow to cool for several minutes, then carefully cut and remove the strings.

