The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has designated an earlier recall on a popular pancake and waffle mix with its highest risk level.
On Jan. 14, the Quaker Oats Company issued a recall of "a limited number" of 2-pound boxes of Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix, because they may contain undeclared milk.
"Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product," the company said in a statement at the time, noting that it was alerted to the issue "by a retail partner."
On Thursday, Feb. 13, the FDA classified the recall under its highest risk level, Class I, which indicates use of the impacted product could cause "serious adverse health consequences or death."
In its earlier recall, Quaker urged people with milk allergies or sensitivities not to consume the product and to "discard it immediately."
The mix, which was available to purchase starting on Nov. 18, 2024, was distributed to retailers in 11 states including Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Utah and Wisconsin.
"No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date," the company stated in January.
No other Pearl Milling Company products were included in the recall.
Affected products were packaged in a cardboard box. The product information below can be found on the top panel of the box:
Size: 32 ounces (2 pounds) 907 grams
UPC: 30000 65040
Code date and manufacturing date: BBD SEP 13 25 P
Reached for comment on Tuesday, Quaker Oats's parent company, PepsiCo, directed ABC News to the initial recall information on the FDA website, adding in a statement, "The health and safety of our consumers is our top priority. PepsiCo is committed to producing great-tasting food and beverages of the highest quality, in full compliance with all applicable government and regulatory authorities."
Editor's note: This article has been updated to include comments from Quaker Oats' parent company, PepsiCo, Inc.