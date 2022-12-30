As everyone gears up for 2023 one culinary duo is helping give home cooks a head start on some easy dishes to try in the year ahead.

Claudine Watt, a trained chef from London, and Dana Kotler are best friends and co-founders of a southern California-based boutique cooking school, Abundance + Co. They joined "Good Morning America" on Friday to share two recipes that will help start the new year with abundance in the kitchen.

The founders offered two salad ideas that use fresh, seasonal produce and are full of flavor and health benefits.

Rainbow Harvest Salad

Abundance + Co. A rainbow salad with cabbage, radish and other fresh veggies.

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

For the Salad:

1/2 red cabbage, finely sliced

4 beets, scrubbed well and thinly sliced into rounds

3 carrots, peeled into ribbons with a vegetable peeler

2 apples, cored and quartered, and finely sliced

4 small radishes, thinly sliced

1 bunch of Italian parsley, chopped

1 pomegranate, seeded (optional)

1 cup of roasted hazelnuts

For the Anchovy Dressing:

3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

4 anchovy fillets

1/4 cup lemon juice - juice of about 2 small lemons

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic

1/2 tsp salt

Directions

Mix all the salad ingredients in a large bowl.

Blitz all the dressing ingredients in a blender or a food processor until smooth.

Dress the salad well and serve. This salad does particularly well if dressed in advance and is even good the next day! Dress at least 30 mins before eating. Pile the salad high onto a flat plate and serve.

Roasted Salmon Niçoise

Abundance + Co. A large platter of salmon Nicoise salad.

Serves 4-6



Ingredients

For the roasted salmon and potatoes:

2 lbs. of skinless salmon (preferably in one piece)

2 small lemons, sliced into rounds

1 1/2 lbs. baby potatoes, halved

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon salt



For the salad

12 oz green beans

6 eggs

1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

2/3 cup black olives, pitted

2 heads butter or romaine lettuce

handful chives, chopped



For the dressing

1 shallot, chopped

1 tablespoon mustard

1/4 cup tablespoon red wine vinegar

2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon salt



Directions



Preheat oven to 425 degrees.



Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.



Place the salmon in the center of the baking sheet and scatter the halved potatoes around the salmon. Place the lemon slices on top of the salmon. Pour the olive oil over the salmon and potatoes. Season the salmon and potatoes with salt and pepper.



Place the tray in the oven for 25-30 minutes until the salmon is just beginning to flake in the middle. If you are using smaller fillets, rather than one large piece, check the fillets after 15-20 minutes. The salmon is done when it is just beginning to flake in the center.Remove the salmon from the tray and set aside.



Continue roasting the potatoes until they are well =browned – about 10 minutes longer.



Meanwhile, prepare a bowl of iced water and set aside.



Bring a large pot of water to boil. Once it is boiling, add the eggs and boil for 9 minutes exactly.



Remove the eggs from the boiling water and place them directly into the bowl of ice water (but do not drain the boiling water in the pot).



Now add the green beans to the boiling water and boil for 1-2 minutes.



Drain the green beans and place straight into the ice bath for a few minutes. Remove and pat dry.



Peel the eggs and slice lengthwise into halves.



Make the dressing by whisking all the ingredients together until well amalgamated.

