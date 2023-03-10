Ranch on salad, ranch on pizza, ranch with veggies -- and now, in ice cream?!

Hidden Valley Ranch and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream have churned up a creamy new ranch-flavored ice cream that will be available this spring at Walmart.

The beloved Brooklyn-based ice cream brand, known for its made-from-scratch dairy and vegan ice creams, announced in a press release this week the launch of seven new spring flavors in total, including Sweet Maple Cornbread, Blood Orange Chocolate Chip, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Honey Graham Cracker, Limoncello Cake and the buzzed-about Hidden Valley Ranch collaboration.

The limited-time ranch-flavored offering was concocted in honor of National Ranch Day and boasts savory flavors of buttermilk and herbs with a touch of sweetness for a frozen treat that pairs perfectly with salty snacks.

"We're so excited to debut this new series of flavors and unveil what is possibly our most surprising ice cream yet: Hidden Valley Ranch," Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and chief executive officer of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, said in a statement. "We have done some creative collaborations and can't wait for Walmart shoppers to try this new and exciting flavor along with our other Spring specials."

Hidden Valley Ranch, Van Leeuwen New Hidden Valley Ranch Van Leeuwen ice cream.

Both Van Leeuwen Ice Cream and Hidden Valley Ranch suggested that, like the dressing or dip, fans may want to top this new flavor with things like crushed potato chips or pretzels.

The exclusive, limited-edition treat will be available to purchase at 3,500 Walmart stores nationwide for $4.98 starting March 20 through May 20.

"We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes with just about everything -- pizza, carrots, French fries -- but ice cream is a first for us," said Rachel Garrison, associate director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "We are so excited to partner with Van Leeuwen, the expert in limited-edition, premium flavors, to bring together this creamy mix of savory and sweet."