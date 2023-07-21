Directions

In a blender or processor, blend all of the marinade ingredients other than chicken on high speed until smooth. add the chicken to a large bowl or other container and cover them in the marinade. set in the fridge for at least 20 minutes, but the longer the better.

To cook, either heat your grill or a large skillet on the stove to medium-high, depending on how you’ll be cooking them. once heated add the chicken. cook fully, about 7 to 10 minutes each side, until crisp and at a temp of 165 degrees. cut up and set aside.

Make the tortilla strips but cutting up the tortillas into thin strips, covering in 2 tablespoon of olive oil + some salt, and cooking them in the air fryer or oven on 400 degrees for about 7 minutes, until crispy.

Assemble the salad by adding the arugula, 1/4 cup olive oil, ACV, maple, garlic, and lime to a large bowl, along with the corn, chicken, avocado, and tortilla strips. season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve immediately for best results or in the fridge for up to 4 days. this will make you 4 servings.

