Flavor Flav is quickly becoming the ultimate hype man for Red Lobster and attempting to lure in diners after the seafood restaurant chain boggled an endless shrimp deal that led to its eventual bankruptcy declaration and cost the business $11 million.
The rapper has teamed up with Red Lobster, which, to the disappointment of cheddar biscuit fans, shuttered multiple locations earlier this spring for the restaurant's Crabfest event to offer his signature meal to those in the know who can order his off-menu collab for a limited time.
"As a long-time Red Lobster fan, I'm fired up to bring a little bit of my own flavor to fans with a meal featuring my seafood favorites," the rapper said in a statement on Monday. "You gotta get to Red Lobster and give it a try because this signature meal is hype, boy!"
Flavor Flav's Faves Signature Meal includes a Maine lobster tail, snow crab Legs, garlic shrimp scampi, and bacon mac and cheese, all on one plate, plus the customers' choice of one side dish.
Although it won't appear printed along with other specials and mainstays, guests can ask their server for the "Flavor Flav's Faves" while dining in at Red Lobster
"When you have someone like Flavor Flav who shows their love for a brand by ordering the entire menu, you know there is a lot more fun to be had," Red Lobster's chief experience officer Sara Bittorf said in a press release. "Flavor Flav's passion for Red Lobster is unmatched and we're excited to bring our guests a flavor experience unlike any other."
Red Lobster is back in the bang for your buck game with more savings on crab creations, starting at $20 during its limited-time Crabfest.