If anyone is planning to avoid tackling the culinary tasks of cooking Christmas dinner this year, there are plenty of options to dine out and enjoy a delicious holiday meal out instead.
Plenty of eateries will be open and serving up special holiday menus, whether you're traveling for Christmas or looking to celebrate with a no-fuss, chef prepared meal.
While an array of national restaurant chains are open, be sure to check local restaurants in your area for prix fixe menu specials and other independently owned spots serving up delicious Christmas dinners.
Tips for finding a great last minute Christmas dinner reservation
Although Christmas seatings may seem hard to come by, utilize platforms like OpenTable to secure a reservation for your party. Plus, this could be the perfect last-minute opportunity to snag a coveted seat at one of the many OpenTable Icons, which features award winning chefs and other lauded culinary experiences in an array of popular food cities from New York and New Orleans to San Diego, Portland, and more.
OpenTable CEO, Debby Soo, told "GMA" that "flexibility is key" for last-minute Christmas bookings. "Consider dining at off-peak hours or booking a ticketed dining experience," she suggested. "If your top spot is already booked, try your luck with OpenTable's Notify Me feature which puts you on a waitlist, you can even set alerts across multiple restaurants -- at different times -- to increase the odds of converting to a reservation."
You can also call a local restaurant directly to try and secure a last minute spot.
For specific restaurants serving a holiday feast in your city, check out in-depth guides from restaurant review sites like The Infatuation that highlight options by neighborhood and full menu previews.
In Los Angeles for example, the experts point out a Christmas Day brunch by the beach at Orla for $95 per person, including photo ops with Santa, or a prix fixe dinner down the street at Terraza inside Santa Monica's Hotel Casa Del Mar for $125 that includes dry-aged kanpachi crudo, grilled prawns, and roasted scallops.
Whether you're changing plans last minute or looking to outsource the moveable feast, check out the full list of restaurants open for business on Christmas below.
Restaurants open on Christmas
Coffee chains
Starbucks: In need of a cup of joe or big box of coffee to-go before the Christmas Day festivities get underway? Starbucks is set to be open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but check in the app for your nearest locations and any possible adjusted hours.
Dunkin': Openings of the coffee and doughnut chain will vary by location, but those open will keep regular hours.
Chain restaurants
Applebee's; may have reduced hours at some locations
IHOP
Fogo de Chão
Red Lobster
Waffle House
Restaurants open on Christmas in major cities with special menus
New York City
The city that never sleeps has no shortage of delicious dining options this Christmas. From Michelin-starred fine dining at Restaurant Yuu, which offers special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day seasonal tasting menus featuring Wagyu fillet and caviar to Danny Meyer's famed Gramercy Tavern for authentic American cuisine made with locally sourced ingredients to other cozy winter eateries like Baar Baar for chef Sujan Sarkar's modern and classic Indian fare or Marcus Samuelsson's Harlem institution Red Rooster featuring a special family-style Christmas Day Holiday Dinner with southern staples for $75 per person.
Chicago
Many restaurants are celebrating Christmas Eve with their take on the iconic Italian culinary tradition, the Feast of the Seven Fishes, including Gioia Chicago, Osteria Via Stato and Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar.
And on Christmas Day, don't miss options like all-day Japanese restaurant Miru at the St. Regis Chicago hotel, celebrating Christmas inspired by the popularity of Kentucky Fried Chicken at Christmastime in Japan. The $95 brunch buffet with fried chicken is available from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. with regular service throughout the day. Or make a reservation at MingHin Cuisine, a community staple open 365 days a year, serving Chicagoans a full authentic Chinese dim sum experience with reservations still available.
Portland
Gracie's, tucked inside the Hotel Deluxe, is offering a grand buffet on Christmas Day for $90 per person or head to Mayrose, located in the Duniway, for a $70 three-course Christmas prix fixe menu featuring yuzu scallop agnolotti, braised short ribs and smoked duck breast.
Seattle
Famed restaurateur Ethan Stowell is serving a Christmas Day Feast at Goldfinch Tavern featuring Marcona almond-crusted beef tenderloin and a traditional Bûche de Noël for dessert, or enjoy a classic beef Wellington and Espresso Crème Brûlée at Réveillon at Red Cow.
Both flagship restaurants at The Fairmont Olympic -- Shuckers and Seneca -- offer a timeless holiday prix fixe menu with main courses like citrus-brined turkey, prime rib, and eggnog Crème Brûlée for dessert. Christmas dinner at Il Bistro, the Tuscan-inspired restaurant celebrating 50 years in January, will be open from 5 until final seating at 10 p.m. serving a special three-course meal for $89.