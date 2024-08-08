The internet is abuzz over "rice-zempic," a new weight loss fad filling up social media feeds that some are calling a low-cost alternative to pricey prescription GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic or Wegovy.
Hundreds of users have posted online about the so-called "hack," which has garnered millions of views on TikTok alone. But doctors caution the new fad diet is not a sustainable weight management solution, nor is it backed by high-quality evidence.
What is "rice-zempic"?
The "rice-zempic diet," as described on social media videos, involves soaking rice in hot water and drinking the leftover starch-laden liquid, plus some fresh lime juice, first thing in the morning.
People have claimed the alternative to those weight loss prescription drugs has helped with satiety and curbed their hunger throughout the day.
One Dallas-based mom and beauty influencer, Avonna Sunshine, told "Good Morning America" she hopped on the trend to help reduce her midsection.
"I already use rice water for other things like my skin care and my hair for hair growth," she said. "So that was another reason that I didn't think there was any harm in consuming it."
She continued, "It did cut my appetite. I didn't know that the first day -- I wasn't paying close attention to it -- but then the following days, I did notice I was eating a lot less."
Health expert explains rice water
Dr. Nate Wood, director of culinary medicine at the Yale School of Medicine, weighed in on the trend for "GMA," explaining that rice water contains resistant starch. The drink may help people feel fuller longer, but that doesn’t mean a person will shed pounds safely or sustainably as they would from an approved weight loss medication.
It is not at all similar to medications such as Ozempic, which are FDA approved for diabetes and obesity management.
"Medication kind of shuts off part of the appetite center in your brain -- short term and long term, we don't have any data that these resistant starches are going to help people lose weight, and definitely not a clinically meaningful amount of weight," he said.
He added, "If you want to maintain or lose weight, the key really is to eat a balanced diet of largely fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds [and] legumes, and to try to get at least 150 minutes of exercise a week."
Click here for more dietitian recommendations and information on what constitutes a balanced diet while taking prescription weight loss medications.