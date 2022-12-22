Hack your holiday brunch or breakfast for family and friends with this simple sheet pan egg recipe.

Yumna Jawad, recipe developer and Feel Good Foodie blogger, shared her dish that doubles as a great way to feed a large crowd using just the oven.

Feel Good Foodie, Yumna Jawad A slice of sheet pan eggs with avocado.

"I love that these sheet pan eggs can easily serve 12 people, they can be made with any vegetables or cheese you have on hand, and they can be frozen for meal prep if there are any leftovers," Jawad said.

Plus, these also make a great canvas for breakfast sandwiches.

Yumna Jawad, FeelGoodFoodie Sheet pan eggs are a simple way to serve breakfast or brunch for a crowd.

Sheet pan eggs recipe

Ingredients



Cooking spray

18 eggs

1/3 cup milk

Salt and pepper

1/2 cup sliced mushrooms

1/4 cup sliced red peppers

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Sliced bread for serving

Mashed avocado for serving

Chopped parsley for serving



Instructions



Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 12x17" rimmed sheet pan with cooking spray, line with parchment paper and spray again.



In a blender, blend the eggs with the milk. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.



Pour the egg mixture evenly on the sheet pan and top with the mushrooms, peppers and shredded cheese.



Bake the eggs for about 15-18 minutes, until they are set.



Allow the eggs to cool for a few minutes, then cut the eggs into 12 equal pieces. Serve on toast with mashed avocado and fresh parsley, if desired.



Notes



Storage: You can make this recipe up to four days in advance. Just store it in an airtight container in the fridge. When ready to serve, you can warm it on top of your toast or in a microwave.



Adjust Servings: If your crowd is not that big, switch from 12x17 pan to13x9 pan. Use 12 eggs and bake for closer to 15 minutes. Just watch until the eggs are set in the middle.



Freezing Instructions: Cool the sheet pan eggs completely, slice them into single servings and store them individually in freezer safe bags or in containers. They will keep for up to three months. Thaw overnight in the fridge, then microwave before enjoying.

