Did you know there's a healthier and cheaper way to enjoy popular chain restaurant breakfasts at home?
Celebrity trainer and transformation specialist Chris Powell joined "Good Morning America" on Friday to share his simple swaps and easy recipes for everything from IHOP pancakes to McDonald's McGriddles.
Check out his recipes below.
Blueberry Cheesecake Protein Pancakes
The IHOP dish has 1,010 calories and 56g of sugar, but this version is just 400 calories and 5g of sugar.
Makes: 4 pancakes (1 serving)
Total cook time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
1/3 cup rolled oats
1/4 cup low-fat cottage cheese
2 large egg whites
1/8 teaspoon baking powder
1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup fresh blueberries (plus more for topping, if desired)
1 tablespoon low-fat cream cheese
1 teaspoon honey
Directions
Add oats, cottage cheese, egg whites, baking powder, cinnamon and vanilla to a blender. Blend until smooth.
Gently fold in the blueberries by hand.
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat and lightly coat with cooking spray.
Pour batter to form pancakes and cook for 2 to 3 minutes per side, until golden brown and cooked through.
While pancakes cook, in a small bowl, mix the cream cheese and honey until smooth.
Serve pancakes warm with a dollop of the cream cheese mixture and extra blueberries on top.
Tip: Make a double batch and freeze extra pancakes for a quick heat-and-eat breakfast throughout the week.
Hack: Swap in Greek yogurt for cottage cheese if you prefer a tangier flavor and more protein boost.
CP's Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddle
The McDonald's breakfast sandwich, and below hash browns, total a combined 1,050 calories and 66g of sugar.. Powell's version has just 657 calories and 5g of sugar. Saving 393 calories and 61g of sugar.
Makes: 4 servings
Total cook time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
1/2 cup gluten-free pancake mix
1 scoop Transform HQ Salted Caramel Meal Replacement Shake powder
1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
1 large egg
3/4 cup liquid egg whites
3 ounces premium pork sausage (regular)
6 ounces extra lean ground beef
4 slices American cheese product
Directions
Prepare the pancakes
In a bowl, whisk together pancake mix and shake powder. Add the egg and almond milk, whisk until smooth.
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium and spray with cooking spray.
Pour 1/4 cup batter per pancake. Cook for 2-3 minutes until bubbles form, flip and cook another 1-2 minutes.
Makes 8 pancakes.
Prepare the sausage patties
Combine pork sausage and ground beef in a bowl. Mix thoroughly and shape into 4 patties (3 ounces each).
Air fryer option: Preheat to 375 F. Cook patties 8-10 minutes, flipping halfway.
Oven option: Bake at 375 F for 15-18 minutes, flipping halfway.
Ensure internal temperature reaches 160 F.
Cook the eggs
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium and spray with cooking spray.
Pour in egg whites and cook, stirring gently until just set. Divide into 4 portions.
Assemble the sandwiches
Place one pancake on a plate. Top with 1 slice of American cheese, 1 sausage patty, 1 portion of cooked egg whites. Top with another pancake.
Optional: drizzle with sugar-free maple syrup.
Tip: You can freeze assembled sandwiches and reheat in the air fryer or microwave for a quick, protein-packed breakfast.
Hack: Sub in turkey sausage or plant-based patties for a leaner or vegetarian version.
CP's Iced Caramel Macchiato
Makes: 1 serving
Total cook time: 3 minutes
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups brewed iced coffee, chilled
1 scoop Transform HQ Salted Caramel Meal Replacement Shake
1 tablespoon sugar-free caramel syrup
1 cup ice cubes
2 tablespoons sugar-free whipped cream
Directions
In a shaker bottle, combine the iced coffee and Salted Caramel shake powder. Shake until fully blended and creamy.
Fill a 20-ounce glass with ice cubes. Pour the blended shake-coffee mixture over the ice.
Top with sugar-free whipped cream and a drizzle of sugar-free caramel syrup.
Stir lightly if desired, or enjoy as a layered macchiato.
Tip: For a stronger coffee flavor, use espresso or cold brew concentrate in place of regular iced coffee.
Hack: Add a pinch of sea salt to the caramel syrup for a "salted caramel" twist.
CP’s Strawberries & Cream Jam-Filled Muffins
Powell's version of muffins and a frozen coffee drink -- recipe below -- shaves off 684 calories and 153g of sugar compared to a similar order from Dunkin'.
Ingredients:
2 large eggs
2 scoops Transform HQ Strawberries & Cream Shake Powder
Two-thirds cup nonfat Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon coconut oil or unsweetened applesauce
2 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk
1/3 cup almond flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons zero sugar strawberry jam
30 Lily’s White Chocolate Chips
3/8 cup sugar-free whipped cream (optional topping)
Directions:
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Line a muffin tin with 6 liners or spray with nonstick spray.
In a mixing bowl, whisk together Greek yogurt, eggs, coconut oil (or applesauce), and almond milk until smooth.
Stir in the protein powder, almond flour, baking powder, and salt. Mix until just combined—do not overmix.
Divide the batter evenly among 6 muffin cups. Pour half the batter into each cup. Add 1 teaspoon of strawberry jam into each, then cover with the remaining batter.
Sprinkle 5 white chocolate chips on top of each muffin.
Bake for 15 to 18 minutes until golden and the tops are set. Let cool for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.
Optionally top with sugar-free whipped cream and enjoy!
Tips:
To make these dairy-free, substitute with a plant-based Greek-style yogurt.
Use a piping bag or plastic bag with the tip cut off for easier jam filling.
CP’s Mocha Swirl Frappé
Ingredients:
One and a half cups Fairlife Skim Milk
1 scoop Transform HQ Meal Replacement Shake
1 teaspoon espresso powder (optional)
1 teaspoon allulose or monk fruit sweetener
1 cup ice
1 tablespoon sugar-free chocolate syrup
2 tablespoons sugar-free whipped cream
1/2 teaspoon chocolate sprinkles
Directions:
In a blender, combine Fairlife milk, shake powder, sweetener, espresso powder (if using), and ice. Blend until thick, smooth, and creamy.
Drizzle sugar-free chocolate syrup around the inside of a large glass.
Pour the blended frappé into the swirled glass. Top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of chocolate bits.
Add a straw and sip your way into mocha bliss!
Tips:
For extra richness, swap Fairlife milk with a vanilla protein shake.
Freeze leftover coffee in ice cube trays for the perfect future blend.
CP’s Spinach, Mushroom, Bacon & Cheese Omelet
Ingredients:
2 large eggs
3 large egg whites
1 cup fresh spinach
1 cup sliced cremini mushrooms
One-half cup reduced-fat fiesta blend shredded cheese
2 tablespoons bacon bits
1 second spray olive oil spray
1 Thomas 100 calorie Whole Grain English Muffin
Directions:
Spray a nonstick skillet with olive oil spray and heat over medium. Add the spinach and mushrooms, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes until soft. Remove from skillet and set aside.
In a bowl, whisk together the eggs and egg whites. Respray the skillet lightly, then pour in the egg mixture. Cook until the edges are set.
Once mostly set, carefully flip the eggs. Sprinkle cheese on one half, then add the sautéed spinach, mushrooms, and bacon bits.
Fold the omelet in half and cook for 1 more minute until the cheese is melted. Serve hot with toasted Thomas Whole Grain English Muffin on the side!
Tips:
Add red pepper flakes for a spicy twist.
Use pre-chopped mushrooms and pre-washed spinach to save time.
Air Fryer Crispy Hash Browns
Makes: 4 servings
Total cook time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
4 cups frozen shredded hash browns (about 340 grams)
Olive oil spray (2-3 seconds total)
1 teaspoon Lawry's Seasoned Salt (adjust to taste)
Directions
Preheat your air fryer to 400 degrees for 2 minutes.
In a bowl (or directly in the air fryer basket), lightly spray the frozen hash browns with olive oil spray. Sprinkle evenly with seasoned salt and toss gently.
Add seasoned hash browns to the air fryer basket in an even layer (do not overfill).
Cook at 400 degrees for 12-15 minutes, shaking halfway through, until crispy and golden brown.
Serve as a base for breakfast bowls, with eggs or enjoy on their own.
Tip: For extra crispiness, pat hash browns dry with a paper towel before air frying.
Hack: Mix in chopped onions, peppers, or herbs before cooking for added flavor and texture.
'GMA' Kitchen Picks
