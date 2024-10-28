Target is helping people put an affordable meal on the table this Thanksgiving with a four-serving offering that only costs $20.
The retailer announced the return of its popular Thanksgiving meal on Monday, and it's $5 less than last year.
What's included in the $20 Target Thanksgiving meal
The $20 dinner includes all the traditional Thanksgiving favorites: A Good & Gather Turkey up to 10 pounds, Del Monte Cut Green Beans, Campbell's Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup, Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce, Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy, Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Turkey, and Russet potatoes.
"When it comes to our goal of celebrating food and beverage, big events like Thanksgiving -- and smaller moments throughout the holiday season -- are where Target shines the brightest," Target's Chief Commercial Officer Rick Gomez said in a statement. "From lowering the price of our Thanksgiving dinner menu to just $20, to a range of hosting and gifting options and special Target Circle 360 offerings, we're serving up the kind of exceptional quality and value that sets Target apart."
Target is also adding more value for shoppers with additional meal, hosting and gifting options.
Turkeys start at 79 cents per pound, which is 20% less per pound than last year. Side dishes such as Good & Gather Cheddar Mac and Cranberry Goat Cheese and desserts including Favorite Day apple and pumpkin pies are all under $5.
Fresh flowers, wines, and Good & Gather charcuterie entertaining trays are just $11.99.
Because most hosts are busy prepping for the feast and focused on the main event, Target is also rolling out a Target Circle 360 free frozen pizza offer for its members from Nov. 13-16, giving them the opportunity to select one frozen pizza and redeem it for free at checkout when using same-day delivery.