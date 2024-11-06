Fast-food fans have made one flavor preference known loud and clear: They want menus to spice up offerings and tap into the Scoville scale to pack a chili pepper punch with everything from sandwiches to chicken nuggets.
Spicy Chicken Nuggets return to McDonald's
McDonald's confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday via email that the highly popular Spicy Chicken McNuggets have officially returned to menus at participating U.S. locations for a limited time.
The fan-favorite chicken nuggets that are spiced with a blend of cayenne and chili pepper bring an extra kick of heat to the classic McNuggets.
McDonald's locations offering Spicy Chicken McNuggets
The crispy tempura-coated chicken nuggets will be back on menus "in select local markets including Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Memphis, New York and more," McDonald's told ABC News.
Spicy chicken has spanned menus from Shake Shack to Starbucks and shows no signs of cooling off, with search interest soaring for it.
When Spicy Chicken McNuggets first hit menus in 2020, it marked the first new Chicken McNugget flavor in decades.
Since its inaugural rollout, the popular peppery menu item has popped back up several times as a national limited-time offer and became a regional limited-time offer starting in 2022.
You can order McDonald's Spicy Chicken McNuggets as a 4-piece, 6-piece, 10-piece, 20-piece, and even a 40-piece item.