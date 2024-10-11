If you're looking to upgrade your favorite fall recipes, look no further than Tom Colicchio's new cookbook.
"Why I Cook" includes recipes and memories from over 40 years behind the stove by restaurateur and the famed "Top Chef" judge.
He recently dropped by "GMA3" to share his easy and delicious trick to amp up a grilled cheese.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Order your copy of “Why I Cook" by clicking here.
Tom Colicchio's Grilled Cheese
Ingredients:
2 tbsps. extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 lb. fresh mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced
4 thick slices of bread
3 oz. soft 'ndjua
4 tbsps. unsalted butter
Directions:
Pour 1 tbsp. of the olive oil into a heavy-bottomed skillet and set over medium-low heat.
Layer the mozzarella slices on two pieces of the bread. Layer the 'nduja on the other two slices of bread.
Add one slice of mozzarella bread and one slice of 'ndjua bread open face to the pan. Add two tbsps. of butter to the pan. Cook for two minutes. Cover the pan and cook (still open face) for another two to three minutes, until the cheese is melted. Remove the hot melted slices from the pan and immediately flip them together to make a sandwich. Slice the sandwich in half crosswise.
Wipe the pan clean and repeat the process to make the second sandwich and serve immediately.
Tom Colicchio's Roasted Fall Squash
Ingredients:
4 to 5 tbsps. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed
2 to 3 lbs. assorted fall squash, such as Butternut, Honeynut, Koginut, Red Kuri, or Delicata, seeded and cut into 1/4-inch thick slices
10 to 12 fresh sage leaves
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 medium fennel bulb, shaved, and fronds reserved for garnish
Juice of 1/2 lemon
Directions:
In a large sauté pan, heat two to three tablespoons of the olive oil. Working in batches, add the pieces of squash and sage leaves to the pan. Season with salt and pepper.
Gently pan roast the squash on both sides until lightly browned, three to four minutes per side.
Remove to a plate and set aside. Repeat the with the remaining squash, adding more olive oil as needed between batches. Remove the sage leaves when finished. (You can cook all the squash ahead of time).
In a small bowl, toss the fennel with two tablespoons of olive oil and the lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Transfer the squash to a platter and top with the dressed fennel and fennel fronds. Season with salt and pepper and serve.
Shop the book
Shop 'GMA3' kitchen picks
Sur La Table Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven, 4 qt, Light Blue
- $79.95
- $89.95
- Amazon
Wolfgang Puck XL Reversible Grill Griddle, Oversized Removable Cooking Plate, Nonstick Coating, Dishwasher Safe, Heats Up to 400ºF, Stay Cool Handles
- $99.99
- $149.99
- Amazon
PurpleEssences Set of 12 Cloth Dinner Napkins 100% Cotton 18x18
- $19.99
- $23.99
- Amazon
Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven Pot with Lid 4.57 Quarts, Bianco Perla (Off-White)
- $54.99
- Amazon
Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven Pot with Lid Bianco Perla (Pearl White) 1.7 Quarts Dutch Oven Cast Iron with Handle
- $44.99
- Amazon