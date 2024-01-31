Campbell's is a sponsor of "Good Morning America."

Looking for a semi-homemade solution to make weeknight meals easier and more cost-effective? Campbell's has you covered with store-bought shortcut recipes that are sure to keep home cooks happy and stress-free in the kitchen.

The brand known best for its canned soups created a slate of 15 Meals Under $15* tapping into on-trend recipes to serve bigger families or ensure satiating leftovers.

Content creator and self-taught home cook Toni Chapman joined "Good Morning America" on Wednesday to showcase two fast and affordable dishes from Campbell's.

The recipes yield between four and eight servings, and Campbell's created a variety of family favorites, weeknight go-to recipes and even some meatless options to accommodate all tastes and budgets.

Marry Me Chicken

A plate of Marry Me Chicken from Campbell’s 15 Meals Under $15. Campbell's

This viral creamy chicken dish took over social media feeds thanks to its easy-to-execute recipe, and Campbell's has the key ingredient to help keep costs down and simplify the steps while cooking.

Instead of using heavy cream to create a Béchamel base, this recipe uses Campbell's Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup in keeping with the silky canvas for the sauce.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons oil from jarred sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil (amount divided in recipe steps below)

1 1/4 pounds thin-sliced skinless boneless chicken breast halves

1 large onion, diced (about 1 cup)

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper (add more, if desired)

1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup or Gluten Free Cream of Mushroom Soup

3/4 cup Swanson® Natural Goodness® Chicken Broth

1/3 cup thinly sliced drained sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon thinly sliced fresh basil leaves

Directions

Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon sun-dried tomato oil in a 12-inch skillet. Add the chicken and cook for 8 minutes or until browned on both sides. Remove the chicken from the skillet.

Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 2 minutes. Add the garlic and red pepper and cook and stir for 2 minutes.

Stir in the soup, broth, tomatoes and cheese and heat to a boil, stirring to scrape up the browned bits from the bottom of the skillet.

Return the chicken to the skillet. Cook for 1 minute or until the chicken is done.

Sprinkle with the basil and serve over hot cooked pasta, rice or potatoes, if desired.

Unstuffed Pepper Skillet

Campbell’s Unstuffed Pepper Skillet recipe from their 15 Meals Under $15. Campbell's

Click here for the full recipe from Campbell's to make this easy deconstructed version of the classic baked dish, swapping ground beef for Italian sausage to amp up flavor with fewer ingredients to prep and cook.

*Note: Based on weighted avg. base price data, latest 4 weeks ending 12-31-2023.