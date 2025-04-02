Tony's Chocolonely voluntarily recalls chocolate bars due to potential 'small stone' contamination
Chocolate manufacturer Tony's Chocolonely is voluntarily recalling some of its chocolate bars because they may contain stones, the company said this week.
Tony's Chocolonely is recalling seven lots of its Dark Almond Sea Salt Bar (6.35-ounce size) and Everything Bar (6.35-ounce size) due to the potential presence of small stones, according to a company press release.
The recall, announced Tuesday, applies to products distributed nationwide in retail stores and online at www.tonyschocolonely.com.
Distribution took place between Feb. 7 and Mar. 24, 2025, the company stated.
The recalled products and lot details are as follows:
Tony's Dark Almond Sea Salt Bar (6.35oz):
- Best by: Nov. 22, 2025 | Lot code: 4327 | UPC: 850011828564
- Best by: Nov. 25, 2025 | Lot code: 4330 | UPC: 850011828564
- Best by: Nov. 26, 2025 | Lot code: 4331 | UPC: 850011828564
- Best by: Nov. 26, 2025 | Lot code: M4331 | UPC: 850032676441
Tony's Everything Bar (6.35oz):
- Best by: April 2, 2026 | Lot code: 163094 | UPC: 858010005641
- Best by: Feb. 28, 2026 | Lot code: 162634 | UPC: 858010005641
- Best by: Feb. 28, 2026 | Lot code: M162634 | UPC: 85001182890
No other lot codes are included in the recall, and no other Tony's products are affected, the company said.
The company said the recall was prompted by 12 consumer reports of small stones being found in the product, which were not filtered out during third-party almond harvesting and processing.
All reported incidents occurred outside the United States and Canada, and no injuries have been reported, the company said.
In a statement to ABC News on Wednesday, Tony's Chocolonely apologized for the recall and acknowledged the inconvenience it may cause customers.
"We are extremely sorry to have to issue this recall, and for the inconvenience that this will cause people who purchased these products," the statement read. "Whilst the probability of a product being affected is low, we always put the safety and satisfaction of our consumers first and that is why we have made the decision to recall these products. We apologize to consumers and our partners for the impact this will have."
In its Tuesday recall announcement, the company advised consumers to dispose of the recalled chocolate bars or return them to the store for a refund or replacement.
Anyone who has consumed the product and is feeling unwell should seek medical attention.
For additional questions, consumers can contact Tony's Chocolonely at mailus@tonyschocolonely.com or call 503-388-5990.