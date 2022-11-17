Tyson Fresh Meats has recalled about 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products, saying it may be contaminated with "extraneous materials, specifically reflective mirror-like material," the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday.

The affected ground beef was produced on Nov. 2 and shipped to retail locations in Texas, including H-E-B grocery stores, according to the agency.

The three recalled items include 5- and 10-pound packages of Hill Country Fare ground beef 73% lean/27% fat with a best before or freeze by date of Nov. 25, 2022, and 5-pound containers of H-E-B Ground Chuck Ground Beef 80% lean/20% fat.

FSIS/USDA Tyson Fresh Meats is recalling approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated, the USDA announced on Nov. 16, 2022.

The recalled products have establishment number "EST. 245E" on the seam of the container, the FSIS said.

"The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that they received consumer complaints reporting findings of 'mirror-like' material in ground beef products purchased from grocery stores," the FSIS said.

The agency and company told consumers not to eat the contaminated ground beef.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," FSIS state in the recall.