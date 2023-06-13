We all need some comfort food every once and a while, and a grilled cheese sandwich is usually one of the dishes that comes to the rescue.
Chef Nick DiGiovanni, a YouTube celebrity, TV personality and cookbook author, as well as one of the youngest ever finalists on "MasterChef," dropped by "GMA3" recently to share a recipe that will help you upgrade your go-to grilled cheese sandwich, turning it into something truly unique -- and delicious.
Check out his full recipe below.
Blueberry Brie Grilled Cheese
Ingredients:
8 thick slices of sourdough bread
4 tablespoons mayonnaise
4 tablespoons blueberry jam or preserves
6 ounces sliced brie
1 cup fresh blueberries
2 cups grated sharp white cheddar
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
Directions
Using a pastry brush, lightly coat one side of each slice of bread with mayonnaise, about 1/2 tablespoon per slice.
Place four slices of bread on a work surface, mayonnaise side down. On each of the four slices, spread a thin layer of blueberry jam, about one tablespoon per slice. Evenly distribute the brie, blueberries, and cheddar over the jam. Close each sandwich with a slice of bread, mayonnaise side up.
In a large, nonstick pan, melt 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Add 2 sandwiches and cook on one side for about 5 minutes. Use a weight, such as a small pan lid, to press down the sandwiches. Flip and cook for five minutes on the other side, until the exteriors of the sandwiches are browned and crisp, and the cheese has melted.
Transfer the sandwiches to a serving platter. Repeat the cooking process for the remaining sandwiches. Serve immediately.