It's getting cold outside, and we're layering up with the best outerwear we can find!

When it comes to fall and winter outerwear, there are so many stylish choices to enhance your outfit. We love trendy quilted coats and jackets, wool coats, blazer jackets, wrap coats and beyond.

We love it even more when the pieces we're eyeing go on sale.

Right now, retailers including J.Crew, Old Navy, Nordstrom and more have discounted outerwear styles on their websites. J.Crew, for example, is offering up to 50% off women's outerwear (and more) -- just use code SHOPEARLY to access the discount.

Shop all of our picks from the sale below!

$50 or less

Old Navy Old Navy Packable Oversized Water-Resistant Quilted Jacket for Women Price : $35.99 • 40% Savings Old Navy Original: $59.99 Shop Now

Old Navy Old Navy Soft-Brushed Sherpa-Trim Jacket for Women Price : $41.99 • 40% Savings Old Navy Original: $69.99 Shop Now

Nordstrom Treasure & Bond Cotton Denim Barn Jacket Price : $49.50 • 50% Savings Nordstrom Original: $99 Shop Now

$100 or less

Old Navy Old Navy Relaxed Plaid Soft-Brushed Overcoat for Women Price : $50.99 • 40% Savings Old Navy Original: $84.99 Shop Now

J.Crew J.Crew Quilted Louisa puffer lady jacket in General Surplus Price : $94 • 50% Savings J.Crew Original: $188 Use promo code SHOPEARLY Shop Now

J.Crew J.Crew New quilted cocoon puffer coat Price : $99 • 50% Savings J.Crew Original: $198 Use promo code SHOPEARLY Shop Now

UGG UGG Marlene Sherpa Jacket Price : $88.99 • 30% Savings UGG Original: $128 Shop Now

Nordstrom Nordstrom Short Herringbone Peacoat Price : $87.45 • 44% Savings Nordstrom Original: $159 Shop Now

Levi's Levi's Quilted Puffer Jacket Price : $99.90 • 33% Savings Nordstrom Original: $150 Shop Now

Eloquii Eloquii Relaxed Moto Jacket Price : $79.97 • 50% Savings Eloquii Original: $159.95 Use promo code YAY Shop Now

$150 or less

J.Crew J.Crew Reversible quilted lightweight Greenwich jacket Price : $134 • 50% Savings J.Crew Original: $268 Use promo code SHOPEARLY Shop Now

J.Crew J.Crew Lightweight cinched-waist puffer jacket in Dusty Ivory Price : $139 • 50% Savings J.Crew Original: $279 Use promo code SHOPEARLY Shop Now

Gap Gap Duvet Wrap Puffer Coat Price : $103 • 30% Savings Gap Original: $148 Shop Now

Gap Gap Faux-Leather Big Puff Crop Jacket Price : $133 • 10% Savings Gap Original: $148 Shop Now

UGG UGG Maeve Sherpa Jacket in Lotus Blossom Price : $137.99 • 30% Savings UGG Original: $198 Shop Now

Nordstrom Sam Edelman Double Breasted Bouclé Peacoat Price : $119.99 • 36% Savings Nordstrom Original: $190 Shop Now

Nordstrom Lauren Ralph Lauren Quilted Snap Front Coat Price : $119.99 • 45% Savings Nordstrom Original: $220 Shop Now

Nordstrom Sam Edelman Belted Wool Blend Coat Price : $149.99 • 37% Savings Nordstrom Original: $240 Shop Now

$200 or less

J.Crew J.Crew New Daphne topcoat in Italian boiled wool in Hthr Camel Price : $180.70 • 35% Savings J.Crew Original: $278 Use promo code SHOPEARLY Shop Now

Gap Gap Recycled Double-Face Wool Wrap Coat Price : $200 • 12% Savings Gap Original: $228 Shop Now

Nordstrom Lauren Ralph Lauren Pillow Collar Hooded Down & Feather Puffer Coat Price : $199.90 • 41% Savings Nordstrom Original: $340 Shop Now

