Wendy's has a spooky treat for adults in store this Halloween season!
Beginning Oct. 21, the burger chain is offering its customers a new Halloween themed-meal designed as a kids' meal for adults for a limited time at participating Wendy's locations nationwide or while supplies last, according to an announcement by Wendy's on Monday.
The meal features a Dave's Single burger, small fry, small Frosty, a glow-in-the-dark Bone Chiller Frosty figure and a Boo! Book.
Boo! Books come with coupons for five free Jr. Frosty treats, plus a coupon to get a Wendy's kids' meal for $1.99 with any purchase.
For each $1 Boo! Book sold, Wendy's will donate $0.90 to The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.
"Boo! Bags are perfect for 'kidults' who love a collectible toy or a parent looking for a delicious meal deal – and better yet, the frighteningly sweet Boo! Books make the ideal Halloween candy alternative, gift for a family member or friend, or as a little 'treat' for yourself this fall!" the announcement from Wendy's read.
Boo! Books are available for purchase through Nov. 3 at participating Wendy's locations across the U.S., with coupons valid through Dec. 31, 2024.
The new meal for adults comes after Wendy's launched its Frosty Frights kids' meals collection in September.
With the promotion, every Wendy's kids' meal -- offering a choice of 4-piece chicken nuggets, a hamburger, or a cheeseburger with junior fries or apple bites and a drink -- includes a toy themed after the popular Frosty treat.
"With spooky-fun characters like Franken Frosty, Frosty Bite, Coolie Ghoulie, Brrr Beast, Cold Spell and Junior – fans can collect 11 toy characters in all!" a press release read.
The Frosty Frights kids' meals will also be available through Nov. 3.