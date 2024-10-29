Zac Young is known for making delicious and tasty treats in the kitchen. But he's also known for making spooky treats!
The famed judge from Food Network's "Halloween Baking Championship" dropped by "GMA3" to make monster donuts just in time for Halloween.
Monster Donuts
Ingredients:
12 donuts (can also use mini bundt cakes or cookies)
4 cups of shredded coconut
Food dye of your choice
1 tub of vanilla or chocolate frosting
24 mini Oreos
24 mini M&Ms in varying colors
1 cup of slivered almonds or candy corn (cut the yellows off to make them smaller)
Directions:
Place shredded coconut in a large ziplock bag and add a few drops of food dye and one tablespoon of water, then shake it until evenly coated.
Spread a thin layer of frosting all around the donut.
Dip the frosted donut into the shredded coconut to fully coat it.
To make the eyes: Twist the mini Oreo apart and use the white side with the cream. Bring the eyes to life by adding a mini M&M to the white -- have fun with the color and placement.
To make the teeth: Place the slivered almonds or cut candy corn around the inside of the hole in the donut.
